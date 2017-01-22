Take Entrepreneur's 'The Goal Standard' Challenge and Make 2017 Yours

Learn how to achieve any goal with the help and support of this very special program.

January 22, 2017 4 min read

It’s January and a season for new starts. You want to make your mark on 2017 and there’s plenty of time to make that happen. To that end, Entrepreneur has designed a very special challenge to help keep you on track.

If you’ve been struggling to meet your marks, you’re not alone. It’s no secret that most goals go unmet. In fact, only 8 percent of those who set New Year’s Resolutions actually achieve them. Falling short doesn’t just hold you back -- it can frustrate and even depress you.

Luckily, it doesn’t have to go that way.

It turns out, goal-achieving is both a science and an art. Plans that are too broad (“I want to network more.”) or unrealistic (“I’ll keep an inbox zero at all times.”) can set us up for failure.

And sometimes, we forget that planning plays an all-important role. For instance, if you’ve decided to write your magnum opus, you still need to figure out how you’ll find the time.

At Entrepreneur, we’ve been studying up on the science of goal setting for our "Goal Standard" challenge. This one-of-a-kind program is designed to help you better understand how goal achievement really works and prepare you for any obstacle. The program is absolutely free and preparation begins Jan 25, with the challenge launching Jan. 30 and will go until Feb. 27.

It will include:

Simple strategies to get you started. Our tricks and tools will help you design a goal that’s achievable for you. Each day we’ll share the best advice available through daily updates in a special content center.

Actionable tips to keep you moving forward. In February, you’ll start working on your goal, helped by daily articles informed by the lifecycle of goal achievement. The articles are timed to ensure you have the inspiration and know-how you need at each stage.

Downloadable worksheets. Experts in coaching and planning have shared easy-to-use worksheets, checklists and cheat sheets to help you get organized and stay focused. We’ll release these each week.

An engaged, supportive community. A Facebook group for this challenge will connect you with people just like you, as well as our panel of experts and Entrepreneur staff. These cheerleaders and kindred spirits will give you the support you need. They could even possibly transform into new friends, mentors or business partners.

Insights from top experts. We’ve assembled a rockstar panel of coaches who’ve helped people just like you achieve both small and big wins. They’ll share their knowledge through features as well as broadcasts on Facebook Live. Our lineup includes:

Todd Herman: This coach and advisor has consulted everyone from athletes to Fortune 100 companies and entrepreneurs on topics like leadership, personal improvement, high performance and business growth.

Natalie MacNeil: An Emmy award-winning entrepreneur, MacNeil founded the site She Takes On the World to support women business owners and help leaders transform their companies.

Chris Winfield: This coach and entrepreneur helps founders and execs learn how to best maximize their time to boost their accomplishments .

Ali Schiller: Through better accountability, Schiller helps leaders learn how to commit to the changes they want in their life.

They, along with the Entrepreneur.com team, will be with you throughout the process, setting you up for success.

