Protect Your Business With These #4 Encrypted Messaging Apps

For quick communication, text messaging is a better way to communicate and keep all your private conversations secure. Text messages are fast, quickly delivered and highly 'instant'.

From April 5, 2016, Whatsapp pushed out end-to-end encryption to a billion users' communications, including file transfers and voice calls, is supported for users of the latest client, encryption being enabled by default. The mobile messaging service is using a security protocol developed by Open Whisper Systems, a company that has its own fully secure messaging app Signal. But today, WhatsApp is not the only messaging service that provides end-to-end encryption.

But why is end-to-end encryption is a big deal for everyone? Usually, End-to-end encryption (E2EE) process prevents third-parties from accessing data while it's transferred from one end system or device to another. That “end-to-end” feature in any app means that messages are encrypted in a way that allows only the recipient of a message to decrypt it.

So, if you are worried about others looking on your conversations? Check out these four best encrypted messaging apps for all devices :

Signal Private Messenger (Android, iOS ) :

Signal uses an advanced end to end encryption protocol that provides privacy for every message every time. Developed by San Francisco-based Open Whisper Systems, Signal is the successor of an encrypted voice calling app called RedPhone and an encrypted texting program called TextSecure. All messages sent over this app are end-to-end encrypted, and Open Whisper Systems doesn’t have the way to decrypt them.

Silent Phone (Android, iOS) :

Silent Phone provides encrypted voice, video, and messaging feature to increase the privacy of your business. The app created by Silent Circle, a Switzerland-based encrypted communications firm, presents a multi- privacy platform for mobile devices and desktop. Apart from the messaging feature, Silent Phone also allows users to make end-to-end encrypted phone calls from iPhones, iPads, and Android devices.

Wickr Me (Android, iOS) :

Developed by an American software company, Wickr is a messaging app that allows its user to send free end-to-end encrypted text, video, picture with full control. Launched in 2011, the app assures that your address book remains private and never be stored on their servers.

Wickr does not have the decryption keys, both sender and receiver must have the app to communicate. Your conversations can not be tracked and only the receiver is able to decrypt the message once the message is sent.

ChatSecure (Android, iOS) :

ChatSecure is a free and open source messaging app that features OTR (Off-the-Record Messaging for verifiable end-to-end encryption and forward secrecy) encryption over XMPP(Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol). Through this app, one can also connect to your existing Google accounts or create new accounts on public XMPP servers (including via Tor), or even connect to your own server for extra security. ChatSecure only uses well-known open source cryptographic libraries to keep your conversations private.