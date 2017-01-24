5 Ways to Stop Thinking and Get $@#% Done

Reader Resource Join Entrepreneur’s The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

Being the first one in the office and the last to leave is a regular day for entrepreneurs. In fact, for many of us, wherever we are is the office. But even with the long hours and the dedication, it’s not uncommon to feel like all of the time and energy isn’t churning out the results we’ve come to expect. Somewhere in between the third and fourth strategy one-pager, we’ve lost focus on what’s important. Our jobs shouldn’t be about process, they should be about progress. These 5 tips can help take you out of your analysis rut and drive results.

1. Stop analysis-paralysis

As an entrepreneur, it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking every decision matters. The science is in, and decision-making itself can lead to fatigue, resulting in…poor decision-making! Recognize the things that truly require the weighing of options and deep analysis, but toss the other ones aside. You will never accomplish anything if you don’t try something. Best of all, remember that it’s 2017. We all spend most of our time on the Internet, where short memories take hold and absolutely nothing is precious.

Related: The 7 Styles of Decision Making

2. Think simple. Like, really simple.

The best way to make headway as an entrepreneur is to approach problems or opportunities with an eye towards simplifying everything about it for your audience. The easier an explanation or solution is to test, the easier it is to move on to the next possible solution or scale. Remember point one? Yeah.

Related: 3 Solutions for Workplace Stress That Actually Last

3. Break large needs into root elements

It’s easy to get overwhelmed with some of the major hurdles that face a growing business. “How will I build a sales funnel? How can I drive awareness? What can I do to make my company memorable? What the hell is growth hacking?” These goals touch on major pillars of starting or growing a business, and they’re not without multiple moving parts. To take strategies and transfer them to actionable tactics, break large needs into the specific steps needed to make headway. A sales funnel may start with a basic CRM, and a basic CRM may start with dividing leads into their varying degrees of opportunity. Driving awareness may begin with SEO rankings, but also have components of social media and content creation. Growth hacking may start by Googling some stuff to learn what it is - and isn’t. By breaking down the larger goals, it becomes easier to tackle the highest priority components to make an impact.

Related: 5 Powerful CRM Techniques That Can Help in Marketing

Looking to find your inspiration? See the world from a doer’s perspective:

4. Delegate the peripheral, never overlook the core.

Being an entrepreneur means taking responsibility for the direction and outcome of your company. But that level of attention isn’t required for every business activity occurring on a daily basis. Recognizing which ones require your full attention is key to making sure big initiatives with material benefits are prioritized. Hire a freelancer for other significant, but less important projects. Using freelance services can be a cost-effective and time-effective solution for peripheral elements of your business’s workload. Trust us, we know this one pretty well. There are online marketplaces where you can find them, and save time and money doing so.

5. Find wins every day.

Entrepreneurship isn’t for everyone. It’s filled with the highs and lows that come with riding the rollercoaster of a business’s lifecycle. Keeping your entrepreneurial motor running takes more than just tenacity, it takes a sense of purpose. That sense of purpose is often aided by feelings of accomplishment, so find something every day that you can chalk up as a win. With the wins piling up, you’ll constantly have momentum heading into the next day, creating yet another opportunity to keep getting things done.