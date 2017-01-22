The Growth of Artificial Intelligence in Ecommerce (Infographic)

Reader Resource
From creating personalized shopping experiences to offering virtual buying assistants -- AI is improving the online shopping experience for consumers and retailers.
Shoppers will be able to easily find the best price for an item and communicate with chatbots for quick customer service. For retailers, they’ll be able to better analyze consumer data to predict future buying patterns, create autonomous replenishing systems and also save money and time on customer service by utilizing chatbots.
A number of companies already employ AI in their ecommerce processes today. Netflix uses AI to provide personalized recommendations to subscribers based on their previous streaming habits. Under Armour, with the help of IBM’s Watson, uses AI to help its customers track their health and fitness activities.
Over the next few years, we’ll likely see other retailers incorporate AI into their ecommerce practices as well. To learn how AI will shape the future of ecommerce, check out redstagfulfillment.com’s infographic below.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
