These Are the Most Inspiring Words From President Trump's Inauguration Speech

Donald J. Trump on Friday was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Related: 4 Lessons Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From Donald Trump

In a portion of his inaugural address, he spoke about the power of innovation.

"We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the earth from the miseries of disease, and to harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow. A new national pride will stir ourselves, lift our sights and heal our divisions."