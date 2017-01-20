Donald Trump

These Are the Most Inspiring Words From President Trump's Inauguration Speech

'We stand at the birth of a new millennium,' the 45th president of the United States says.
These Are the Most Inspiring Words From President Trump's Inauguration Speech

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Image credit: Alex Wong | Getty Images
  • ---Shares

Donald J. Trump on Friday was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Related: 4 Lessons Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From Donald Trump

In a portion of his inaugural address, he spoke about the power of innovation.

"We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the earth from the miseries of disease, and to harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow. A new national pride will stir ourselves, lift our sights and heal our divisions."

News and Trends Donald Trump U.S. Presidents
Edition: January 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox