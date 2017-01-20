These Are the Most Inspiring Words From President Trump's Inauguration Speech
'We stand at the birth of a new millennium,' the 45th president of the United States says.
Image credit: Alex Wong | Getty Images
Donald J. Trump on Friday was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.
In a portion of his inaugural address, he spoke about the power of innovation.
"We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the earth from the miseries of disease, and to harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow. A new national pride will stir ourselves, lift our sights and heal our divisions."