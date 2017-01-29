Technology

Google Home Partners With Smart Home Manufacturers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Home Partners With Smart Home Manufacturers
Image credit: Denys Prykhodov | Shutterstock
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google Home is set to change how AI can help you out at home, and now the company has roped in some friends to make the whole experience even better.

Google will be working with Belkin's Wemo and Honeywell to grant users to automate their home even further with just their voice. Belkin's Wemo line includes smart plugs and light switches, giving Google Home owners the ability to control their home's lighting. Support for Honeywell allows for connected devices like the Honeywell Lyric smart thermostat to be controlled remotely via Google Assistant. To connect to these devices, all the owner has to do is press "+" in the Home Control Menu of the Google Home app.

Users can also program their Google Homes or Pixel phones using IFTT functionality. This will allow them to use more specialized interactions with their appliances. For example, they can replace "OK Google, turn on the living room lights" to something like "OK Google, Let there be light"

Google is also planning on bringing smart device control not just to Google Home, but the Pixel smartphone as well. Google hasn't given a deadline for Pixel smart home support, but says the feature will be out "soon."

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Adobe Working On Digital Assistant With Voice Command Support

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How the 'CES' of Blockchain Technology Is Producing Regulatory Leadership

Technology

Ford Created a Noise-Canceling Doghouse

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time