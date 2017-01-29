Google Home Partners With Smart Home Manufacturers

January 29, 2017 2 min read

Google Home is set to change how AI can help you out at home, and now the company has roped in some friends to make the whole experience even better.

Google will be working with Belkin's Wemo and Honeywell to grant users to automate their home even further with just their voice. Belkin's Wemo line includes smart plugs and light switches, giving Google Home owners the ability to control their home's lighting. Support for Honeywell allows for connected devices like the Honeywell Lyric smart thermostat to be controlled remotely via Google Assistant. To connect to these devices, all the owner has to do is press "+" in the Home Control Menu of the Google Home app.

Users can also program their Google Homes or Pixel phones using IFTT functionality. This will allow them to use more specialized interactions with their appliances. For example, they can replace "OK Google, turn on the living room lights" to something like "OK Google, Let there be light"

Google is also planning on bringing smart device control not just to Google Home, but the Pixel smartphone as well. Google hasn't given a deadline for Pixel smart home support, but says the feature will be out "soon."

