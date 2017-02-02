Bill Gates

You Can Now Play Bill Gates's 1981 Game on Your iPhone

How did the donkey cross the road? Give the billionaire's game a whirl and "Beat the DONKEYS!" -- says the app's description.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
You Can Now Play Bill Gates's 1981 Game on Your iPhone
Image credit: App Store | Apple
1 min read

Bill Gates is known for a lot of things -- he's the richest person in the world, a major philanthropist, one of the biggest innovators in tech -- but did you know he also programmed the first PC game?  

That’s right -- way back in 1981, Gates co-wrote a game about … donkeys. Using BASIC language coding, Gates created DONKEY.BAS, where the goal is to avoid the asses on the road.

Related: 10 Surprising Facts About Bill Gates

Back then, the game was only available on PCs and slowly fizzled in popularity. Yet to pay homage to the donkey game, developer Johnny Ixe recreated it, making it suitable to play on an iPhone or Apple Watch. It’s now available in the App Store for $0.99.  

While you’re at it, check out Elon Musk’s game that he built when he was 12.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bill Gates

Billionaires Are Just Like Us: Watch Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Browse Records and Buy Candy

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Is Giving Away Free Copies of One of the Most Important Books He's Read to All College Graduates -- Here's How to Get Yours

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Hopes His New Favorite Book Will Turn You Into an Optimist