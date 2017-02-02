You Can Now Play Bill Gates's 1981 Game on Your iPhone

How did the donkey cross the road? Give the billionaire's game a whirl and "Beat the DONKEYS!" -- says the app's description.

February 2, 2017

Bill Gates is known for a lot of things -- he's the richest person in the world, a major philanthropist, one of the biggest innovators in tech -- but did you know he also programmed the first PC game?

That’s right -- way back in 1981, Gates co-wrote a game about … donkeys. Using BASIC language coding, Gates created DONKEY.BAS, where the goal is to avoid the asses on the road.

Back then, the game was only available on PCs and slowly fizzled in popularity. Yet to pay homage to the donkey game, developer Johnny Ixe recreated it, making it suitable to play on an iPhone or Apple Watch. It’s now available in the App Store for $0.99.

