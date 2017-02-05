Born For Music, An Entrepreneur By Destiny

February 5, 2017 2 min read

“You are never too old to begin a new venture.” Hari Menon, Founder of BigBasket, was introduced to music at an early age. He was only 14 when he started taking guitar classes and few years later, he along with his friends from BITS Pilani founded their own rock band, ‘The Thunk’. Today, at 55, Menon still strums a guitar whenever he gets some free time. A passionate musician, Menon is also a collector of musical instruments. Apart from music, he is also a member of the Karnataka Cricket Association and a frequent visitor to league matches.

Music for you is: The perfect stress buster!

Favorite song: Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton.

Favorite singer: Simon and Garfunkel.

Favorite movie: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

You like watching: A good game of cricket.

Day you like to spend: Watch a good movie, karaoke, yoga and not have to see mails, WhatsApp and social media.

Fitness mantra: Yoga

Drink you like to be served: Old Monk, a slice of lime and water!

Sports you like: Cricket and Hockey.

Cricketer you like: Virat Kohli

Cuisine you love: Malabar

Style to you is?: Kurta Pyjama

Brand you prefer: Nothing specific

Place which gives you peace: Kotagiri, Nilgiris.

How you got introduced to singing?: I decided to learn to play the guitar when I was in my seventh standard.

