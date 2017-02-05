Spiritual Leaders

These #3 Spiritual Gurus are Guide to Living for Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
These #3 Spiritual Gurus are Guide to Living for Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Senior Copy Editor, Entrepreneur
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

“BABA MIGHT NOT BE PRESENT PHYSICALLY, BUT I STILL CONNECT WITH HIM IN MY DREAMS.”

That’s where I draw strength from.” Sachin Tendulkar had met Shi Sathya Sai Baba during an international friendly match in Puttapurti, Swami’s home, late in 1997. The meeting left a lasting impression on the cricketing genius and till today he is an ardent follower. To achieve something big you have to think positive first. But, at certain situations we find it difficult to withdraw positivity from within. During such times, a few words perhaps, a sense of comfort can make a lot of difference. We reached out to several entrepreneurs who had such life changing experiences.

“I MET SADHGURU ONE-ON-ONE IN JANUARY OF 2015,

When he wanted me to faccilitate the 2015 Isha Insight Program (Although I had interacted with him in December 2014 as part of a group off resource leaders). I have been highly influenced by his ability to connect with humanity and pinpoint what we as individuals can do with ourselves. He has been an inspiration for me as I am able to see my journey in Trrain with a much larger vision than I started with." B.S. Nagesh, Founder, Trrain.

“IN 2014, I MET SHRI SHRI RAVI SHANKAR IN OTTAWA, CANADA

He got to learn about my work in India and invited me to his ashram outside Bangalore. I had never mediated before meeting him and he opened my eyes and helped me to focus on my inner self by being able to quiet my mind. It enabled me to see that life is a balance between thought and action. When I first mediated, my mind was loud, busy and I wasn’t listening to what was around me. I am now able to quiet my mind and give peace to my thoughts. I have found that the more I think positive, the more I embrace positive things, the more I help people, the more I respect all life, the more life seems to be giving back to me.” Bradley Loiselle, CEO, Betteru.

(This article was first published in the January issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Spiritual Leaders

These #3 Spiritual Gurus are Guide to Living for Entrepreneurs

Spiritual Leaders

Spiritual Guru Isha Judd Reveals #10 tips For Entrepreneurs to Succeed

Success and Failures

15 Quotes You Must Read to Bounce Back from Failures