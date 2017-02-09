Netflix

Netflix Show About Nasty Gal Founder to Premiere This Spring

'With a show being made about your life, I think the smartest thing is to kind of stay out of the way,' Sophia Amoruso said.
Netflix announced yesterday that it would release 1,000 hours of original content this year and dropped release dates for a whole host of new series, including one based on the life of Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso.

The 13-episode comedy series premieres on April 21 and is called Girlboss -- inspired by Amoruso’s 2014 book of the same name. It stars Britt Robertson as Sophia and is created by Kay Cannon, who wrote both Pitch Perfect films and was a writer and producer on 30 Rock. Amoruso and actress Charlize Theron serve as executive producers.

In a panel at the Netflix event rolling out the new content, Amoruso spoke about her involvement in the series, recalling going to Goodwill to pick up set props and providing pieces from her closet to the show’s wardrobe designer.

“With a show being made about your life, I think the smartest thing is to kind of stay out of the way and not be that person who is like, ‘I don’t want myself represented this way,’ you kind of have to let go off that, and let the people that have done this job before do their jobs,” she said.

It’s been a rocky few years for Amoruso, who founded Nasty Gal in 2006 when she was 22 years old. She stepped down as CEO in 2015 and Sheree Waterson stepped into the role amid several rounds of layoffs and legal action from former employees who alleged they were fired for being pregnant or falling ill.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, but as of this week, U.K.-based online retailer Boohoo was approved to purchase Nasty Gal for $20 million.

