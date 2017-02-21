Behind the Brand

How to Build a Brand That Matters

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Build a Brand That Matters
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
Managing Director of Megamorph Marketing Pvt. Ltd
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurs start businesses for many varied reasons including freedom, better lifestyle, more wealth etc. Few start with a vision to build a brand that matters, and it usually those that exponentially grow and flourish. Building a brand takes phenomenal efforts and planning and is always time consuming. The choice between strategic brand building & daily operational & tactical tasks often challenges even the best of leaders repeatedly. 

Entrepreneurs also faces challenges of resources, both manpower & financial to invest across the board in brand building. Efficient, effective and prioritized brand building with a strong foundation of values and principles will ensure that your brand outlives you.

The Vision

The most important aspect before building your brand is to be sure what the brand stands for and what your vision for the brand is. Stronger the vision, stronger the brand will eventually be. An ethical, moral & environmental firm has a better chance at building and retain brand value. 45% of a brand’s image can be attributed to what it says and how it says it. Corporate social responsibility, is deemed important among millennials, with 48 percent of this cohort admitting to supporting brands “that are active in supporting social causes” according to a recent BCG study.

Learn & Plan

Always be open to learning from industry experts on the best ways to build your brand. Before anyone sees your brand for the first time you need to be sure that you have got it right. 48% of consumers said that the most critical time to gain their loyalty is when they make their first purchase or begin service, hence all the more important to ensure that your first impression is the best impression.

Invest Wisely

The most often debated topic in most “brand meetings” in whether you go all out in a small time or you stagger your brand building equally in smaller quantities. This is a decision each leader has to make based on their market conditions and vision. In today’s digital world, 80% of consumers are more likely to evaluate solutions from the brands they follow on social channels. Whatever decision you take and plans you make, ensure you stick to it.

Connect with your customer

Customers cite shared values as the main reason they have a relationship with a brand. Being consistent & connected to your customer throughout the lifecycle of the brand is key to effective brand building. One must never confuse the customer with varied communication and values.

Digital & Social Connect

It is extremely important to make sure your social media presence has been optimized. Social media is a two ways communication medium which is public and can have viral implications. Brands must ensure that their online presence is completely in sync with their vision & offline communications.

Offer Incentives

Most importantly, you need to offer incentives and reward people to your brand loyalists. This is the best way to grow your brand identity and improve the image. You may offer a discount or special deal to every new follower on social media. It will encourage people to follow your business, and even helps in building long lasting relationships. For existing followers, you can organize contests and reward winners.

In tough, competitive times, it has become extremely important to interact with your audience in numerous ways. You also need to focus on feedback to make certain changes and modify your marketing campaigns. The above mentioned tips can help you build a huge brand to promote your products and services, while generating more revenue.

 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Behind the Brand

How to Build a Brand That Matters

Behind the Brand

Here's What Brands Can Learn From Hillary's Grassroots 'Differentiator'

Behind the Brand

How Brand Personality Shapes Customer Experience and Decides the Bottom Line