Jugnoo's Growth Journey From Auto-rickshaw to Hyperlocal Commerce

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Samar Singla, CEO, Founder, Jugnoo who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

Samar Singla’s third startup, Jugnoo, was tough to get off the ground again but it took him six months to reach 1,000 daily transactions and in next six months, it touched 20k daily. Talking about the hardest decision Samar made, he says,“To say no to Flipkart and Naspers for Jugnoo funding.” Jugnoo went on to raise USD 16 million in three funding rounds.

Starting from being an auto-rickshaw aggregator, it has now evolved into a go-to platform for all the hyperlocal needs. Profitability is the target for Jugnoo by this year-end.

