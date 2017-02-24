Technology

Beam It: Sony Portable Ultra Short Throw Projector

Image credit: Sony
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sony’s Life Space UX concept offers new ways to transform your living space while experiencing technology. Products like the Portable Ultra Short Throw Projector, a tiny projector that can beam an image onto any surface from a very short distance, blends function and style seamlessly.

The battery powered device measures 3.19” x 5.16” x 5.16” (81mm x 131mm x 131mm) and can produce an auto-focused image between 20 and 80 inches. You can enjoy content via the HDMI input or a wireless hub connected to your television or computer. It also features Bluetooth Low Energy, which allows you to stream from nearby Bluetooth enabled devices like a smartphone.

And here’s where the stylish element comes in- the Portable Ultra Short Throw Projector can sit atop an optional stand. With the stand, the Projector looks like a minimal piece of modern furniture accenting your living space. This small -and I do mean small- addition to your space improves both aesthetics and your multimedia experience.

Related: A Brave New World: Sony Bravia Meets Android TV

