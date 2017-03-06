Steve Weatherford: Be the Hardest Worker

The School of Greatness is known for featuring some of the most successful people in the world.
Victorious champions. People at the top of their game. Success story after success story.
But the honest truth is this -- every single one of them worked harder than their competition to get to where they are.
My friend Steve Weatherford broke this simple truth down at the Wanderlust event I hosted in January.
I wanted to feature part of his talk on this 5 Minute Friday as a reminder that we all have the ability to work hard and create powerful results in our lives.
Get in the game and get to work in Episode 447.
