This 24-year-old CEO Has A Vision Beyond Sight

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Srikanth Bolla, Founder And CEO, Bollant Industries who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

When he met former President APJ Abdul Kalam, he told him he wishes to be the first blind President of India. He is also the first Indian blind student to secure an admission in MIT. Today, he is running his 4-year-old company, started with a total investment of Rs. 8 crore, including that of Ratan Tata, to churn out annual revenue of Rs. 20 crore, selling earth-friendly products and helping cottage industries grow with the technical know-how of modern machinery and financial inclusion. Incidentally, over half of Bollant Industries’ workforce is differently-abled.

Srikanth tells us, “I wanted to provide employment opportunities for people whom nobody wants to employ. That is my social mission and I combine it my commercial mission, because charities are not sustainable. We want to create something that people would be of proud of using and that should not disturb the ecology and the environment.”

