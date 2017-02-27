The Other Oscars Flub: 'In Memoriam' Segment Shows Picture of Living Person

During last night's 2017 Oscars “In Memoriam” portion, the Academy recognized -- or attempted to recognize -- Australian costume and production designer Janet Patterson. Sure, they got the spelling of her name right, but not her picture. During the tribute, an image was displayed of Jan Chapman, who is very much alive.
The big lesson here: get your facts straight and then check them again.
“I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson,” Chapman told Variety. “I am alive and well and an active producer.”
Patterson is a four-time Oscar nominee and is best known for her work in the films The Piano, Portrait of a Lady, Oscar and Lucinda and Bright Star. She passed away in October 2015.
