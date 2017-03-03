Shark Tank Star Chris Sacca's Missed Opportunity With Snapchat Proves You Should Read Your Email

Billions of dollars could be awaiting you in your inbox.

Snap Inc. had a pretty successful first day on the New York Stock Exchange. More than 200 million shares were traded, and at the end of business on Thursday, the stock price was $24.48 and the company’s valuation clocked in at $28 billion.

One person who did not receive a payday in the IPO was Shark Tank’s Chris Sacca -- for one very quotidian reason. He never responded to an email from Snap co-founder Bobby Murphy.

I know one person who isn't getting rich in the Snapchat IPO. Hint: the guy who didn't reply to this email.



Congrats to everyone at $SNAP! pic.twitter.com/txk7SxSken — Chris Sacca (@sacca) March 2, 2017

Sacca previously spoke to CNBC about how, when the founders initially brought the idea to him, he didn’t see the potential. "The Snapchat guys came up to me after a talk once, and I said I'm really flattered but the pics of your junk...really? So I passed. Later I told my business partner ten years younger than I am and he lost his mind. … That probably cost me a billion dollars or two.”

Yet another reason to clear out your inbox -- and listen to people with different perspectives. Otherwise, you could miss out on an opportunity that could seriously pay off down the line.