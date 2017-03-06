Netflix

Netflix To Bring HDR Support To Smartphones

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Netflix To Bring HDR Support To Smartphones
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With smartphones starting support for higher resolution displays, it is only natural to see a rise in video and streaming services designed to use those bigger screens. Netflix, as part of an addressing at MWC 2017, announced that the service will soon support HDR video streaming for smartphones, starting with the upcoming LG G6.

Along with that, Netflix will soon roll out new video encodes for mobile devices, which will help folks with poor internet connections watch the shows and movies they love. These new video encodes will allow smartphone owners to stream up to 30 hours of Netflix video per month if their data plan has a small 2GB cap.

The promise of HDR content is what might get potential LG G6 and Samsung S8 user excited. For LG G6, the 18:9 ratio can support watching original Netflix shows like House of Cards and Stranger Things on the full screen. Now we know they will also benefit from HDR.

However, the issue with HDR videos is that it could also generate higher data use, which is probably why the big US carriers all finally decided to offer unlimited data plans again for their customers. Also, the price for those kinds of video from Netflix is US$11.99 a month, or $2 higher than the standard $9.99 monthly fee, which only supports HD video.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings On The Future Of Streaming, Competition and More

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Netflix

To Save Some Cash, Netflix Developed Its Own Font

Netflix

What Netflix Habits Reveal About Your Target Audience

Netflix

Netflix to Replace 5-Star Ratings With Thumbs Up or Down