Netflix To Bring HDR Support To Smartphones

With smartphones starting support for higher resolution displays, it is only natural to see a rise in video and streaming services designed to use those bigger screens. Netflix, as part of an addressing at MWC 2017, announced that the service will soon support HDR video streaming for smartphones, starting with the upcoming LG G6.

Along with that, Netflix will soon roll out new video encodes for mobile devices, which will help folks with poor internet connections watch the shows and movies they love. These new video encodes will allow smartphone owners to stream up to 30 hours of Netflix video per month if their data plan has a small 2GB cap.

The promise of HDR content is what might get potential LG G6 and Samsung S8 user excited. For LG G6, the 18:9 ratio can support watching original Netflix shows like House of Cards and Stranger Things on the full screen. Now we know they will also benefit from HDR.

However, the issue with HDR videos is that it could also generate higher data use, which is probably why the big US carriers all finally decided to offer unlimited data plans again for their customers. Also, the price for those kinds of video from Netflix is US$11.99 a month, or $2 higher than the standard $9.99 monthly fee, which only supports HD video.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

