Why Giving is an Excellent Way to Show Your Expertise and Talent

March 15, 2017 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Do you give people genuine compliments? It makes their day!

And you feel more positive in your life. Remember the more you give, the more you get in return.

When we do good, we feel good. When you give, the world seems like a better place. If we want to improve our relationship with others, we should start giving. You have always something to give.

You can give your knowledge, expertise, time, love, compliments, smiles, kindness, and something more.

Read the word of University of Oxford Scientists, Dr. Oliver Scott Curry:

'Humans are social animals. We are happy to help family, friends, colleagues, community members and even strangers under some conditions. This research suggests that people do indeed derive satisfaction from helping others. This is probably because we genuinely care about others' welfare, and because random acts of kindness are a good way of making new friends, and kick-starting supportive social relationships.'

No matter if you're a marketer, businessman, or a family man, always concentrates on adding some value in someone's life.

Giving is an excellent way to show your expertise and talent. And it’s a great way to stand out from the crowd (and your competitors).

In order to build and maintain relationships with your customers, you should offer some value to them. And remember, giving may be the best investment you ever make.

As Winston Churchill said,

“We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”

Sometimes we think we have nothing to offer to people, but the truth is, there is always a way to contribute something meaningful to people you interact with.

There are some simple ways you can build a connection with people without making huge efforts, like:

You can share their work on your social media channels with your followers and friends.

If you got some benefit from someone’s work, don’t forget to express gratitude. You can send them a thank you email, or handwritten letter.

Giving is an art which requires emotions and practice.

Actually, I have experienced it. I just want to share my experience with you. I am a content creator and freelance writer. A few months back, I got a message on my twitter.

A lady sent this message and she wrote in her message that she checked out some of my articles and she liked these. She wanted a short piece of content. And she needed it very badly. And I wrote the content for her and she really liked it. She gave an honest appreciation for my work and writing style. And then she asked me the price of that piece of content.

As Joker (From “The Dark Knight”) said, "If you are good at something, never do it for free."

But I don't know what inspired me, I said, "I won't charge you for this work." I dared to deny the Joker's rule this time."

And she was really surprised. She said to me that in her 7-year working tenure, she never experienced it. I just wanted to help her and I was glad my work could help her. And her true appreciation (And I really felt it) was my fee. I felt some kind of satisfaction that my work added some value in her life.

And from then, she became my potential client and a good friend. And the good news is, "I help her through my writing and she always appreciates my work." And she also recommended me to a couple of her friends. So, that random act of giving helps me to grow my network and improve my credibility.

In my life I follow these lines:

“You can have everything you want in life if you will just help other people get what they want.” - ZIG ZIGLAR