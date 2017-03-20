The Importance of Building Your Legacy

When it comes to social media, people post things that are meaningful to them.
Some people post a beautiful photo of their family on vacation in Hawaii with a heartfelt caption about how blessed they are. Others post pictures of their new sports car parked in front of a huge mansion.
I’m not saying one is right or wrong; but I am saying it’s worth noting what you choose to celebrate as your big wins. I know from personal experience that money and self-fulfillment only makes me happy for a minute.
It’s the other kinds of wins in my life -- reading comments from you about how the podcast has impacted your life, going to Guatemala with Pencils of Promise, writing a new book to support men in being their best selves -- that I find lasting joy and fulfillment in.
That’s why I’m focusing this 5 Minute Friday on one of the topics I care most about -- building your legacy.
I just released a free video training series on this exact topic (with plenty of powerful tips to align your business with your legacy as well) and I wanted to share why I did this on Episode 456 of The School of Greatness.
Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.
More from Lewis Howes
Lewis Howes
Lewis Howes is the author of The School of Greatness. He is a lifestyle entrepreneur, business coach and keynote speaker. A former professional football player and two-sport All-American, he is a current USA Men's National Han...
Read more