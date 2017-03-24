Twitter

Twitter Is Thinking About Paid Subscriptions

The focus would be on providing a premium version of Tweetdeck aimed at professionals and offering extra insight without any adverts.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Twitter Is Thinking About Paid Subscriptions
Image credit: 10 Face | Shutterstock
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Twitter needs to generate more revenue while enticing more people to sign up and use its service for the long-term. Advertising so far isn't bringing in the dollars, and users don't particularly like ads anyway, so a new tack is being considered: paid subscriptions.

Twitter offers both its main web interface and Tweetdeck to access the service alongside mobile apps. According to The Verge, it's Tweetdeck where the paid subscriptions would come into play. A more advanced version of the Twitter client would be developed offering "marketers, journalists, professionals and others" more insights into what is happening on Twitter.

In return for your monthly subscription, paid users would get access to "alerts, trends and activity analysis, advanced analytics and composing and posting tools all in one customizable dashboard." Twitter views it as a way for professionals to monitor and grow their audiences, while at the same time removing advertising from the equation.

For now, this is just an idea Twitter's management is putting out there via a survey and mock-up, but it amounts to a premium version of the service. Whether it goes ahead will depend on the feedback received, but also on how cost effective it ends up being. Will it make Twitter money?

Although aimed at professionals, the removal of adverts alone could entice the wider core Twitter user base to consider signing up. Of course, a lot will depend on how much it ends up costing.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Twitter

Jack Dorsey Is Finally Realizing Twitter Is a Terrible Place

Twitter

Twitter: We Know the Platform Is Toxic. Please Help Us Fix It.

Twitter

Twitter's Business May Finally Be Trending in the Right Direction