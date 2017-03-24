Twitter Is Thinking About Paid Subscriptions

The focus would be on providing a premium version of Tweetdeck aimed at professionals and offering extra insight without any adverts.

Twitter needs to generate more revenue while enticing more people to sign up and use its service for the long-term. Advertising so far isn't bringing in the dollars, and users don't particularly like ads anyway, so a new tack is being considered: paid subscriptions.

Twitter offers both its main web interface and Tweetdeck to access the service alongside mobile apps. According to The Verge, it's Tweetdeck where the paid subscriptions would come into play. A more advanced version of the Twitter client would be developed offering "marketers, journalists, professionals and others" more insights into what is happening on Twitter.

Scoop: Twitter is developing an 'advanced TweetDeck' that would be available for monthly subscription fee & feature a range of new features: pic.twitter.com/MlKw8xZlVS — Andrew Tavani (@andrewtavani) March 23, 2017

In return for your monthly subscription, paid users would get access to "alerts, trends and activity analysis, advanced analytics and composing and posting tools all in one customizable dashboard." Twitter views it as a way for professionals to monitor and grow their audiences, while at the same time removing advertising from the equation.

For now, this is just an idea Twitter's management is putting out there via a survey and mock-up, but it amounts to a premium version of the service. Whether it goes ahead will depend on the feedback received, but also on how cost effective it ends up being. Will it make Twitter money?

Although aimed at professionals, the removal of adverts alone could entice the wider core Twitter user base to consider signing up. Of course, a lot will depend on how much it ends up costing.