Millionaires

New Study Shows There Are More Millionaires Than Ever

There are more American millionaires now than there were before the 2008 recession.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
New Study Shows There Are More Millionaires Than Ever
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read

Achieving millionaire status seems like a dream, but for many U.S. households, it’s a reality.

Spectrem’s Market Insights Report discovered that 2016 marked the highest number of households in the U.S. to have a net worth of $1 million or more. With an increase of more than 400,000, 10.8 million people reportedly reached millionaire status in 2016.

Related: 8 Tips to Become a Millionaire This Year

Households making anywhere from $1 million to $5 million saw a 238,000 household increase, reaching a record 9.38 million. The ultra rich -- those bringing in more than $25 million a year -- also saw an increase by 7.5 percent, to a height of 156,000 households.

Overall, there has been a boost in wealth. There were 30.5 million households bringing in anywhere from $100,000 to $1 million in 2016, a 700,000 increase from 2015.

It looks like things have finally recovered from the 2008 recession. Today, there are 1.6 million more American millionaires than there were in 2007.

Related: 15 Ways Millionaires Manage Their Money That Make Them Richer

“The record levels of households reflect the significantly higher values of all asset classes post-recession," Spectrem Group president George Walper, Jr., said in a press release, "and the recent record level of the United States markets following the presidential election has added demonstrably to the asset level of most affluent investors."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Millionaires

Things Nobody Warns You About Being a Millionaire

Millionaires

6 Lessons From Madam C.J. Walker, America's First Black Self-Made Female Millionaire

Millionaires

10 States With the Most Millionaires