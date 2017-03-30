Android

Microsoft's Cortana Is Coming To The Android Lock Screen

Microsoft's Cortana Is Coming To The Android Lock Screen
Cortana is making her way into your Android phone's lock screen, according to a recent announcement from Microsoft.

The latest update for Cortana on Android will allow access to the Halo-inspired digital assistant and its features over your smartphone's lock screen, meaning information such as your schedule, reminders, and weather forecast can be pulled up in a snap without having to use an unlock code or fingerprint scan.

Additionally, Cortana is also getting a slight design tweak to make the service's apps and widgets more streamlined on mobile devices. Apart from Android and iOS, Cortana is also going to make her way into vehicles from Nissan and BMW, and will be providing drivers with some digital assistance from behind the steering wheel.

This will also provide some good competition to the likes of Apple's long-standing Siri, Amazon's ever-growing Alexa, and Samsung's freshly announced Bixby, destined for the soon-to-be-announced Galaxy S8.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

