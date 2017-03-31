Sweet 16: Vote for the Best Entrepreneurs of All Time

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs have all been eliminated. Which big name will fall next?

March 31, 2017 2 min read

In the midst of March Madness, we created our own bracket of the 64 best living, historical and fictional entrepreneurs ever. In the first round, you surprised us by knocking out the world's richest man, Bill Gates. In the second round, you didn't let Sam Walton, founder of the world's richest company, Walmart, progress further.

In fact, in the first two rounds alone, you've already eliminated individuals worth more than $400 billion.

We want to know who's next.

If post-hoops depression is setting in as the NCAA tournament ends, console yourself with our bracket, which still has two weeks left to go. If you picked Duke to win the championship, earn some redemption by picking a favorite and riding them to the title of Best Entrepreneur of All Time.

Vote for each matchup below by 4 p.m. ET on Monday, April 3, to make your voice heard. Check the site on Tuesday, April 4, to see who survived and advanced to the Elite 8 of the Entrepreneur Bracket Madness Challenge.

Round One | Round Two

Round One Exits: Al Capone, Apu, Arianna Huffington, Bill Gates, Bob Belcher, Evan Spiegel, George Bailey, George Lucas, Gordon Gekko, Jack Ma, Jim Henson, Joy Mangano, Julia and Suzanne Sugarbaker, Kiichiro Toyoda, Lex Luthor, Lorelai Gilmore, Martha Stewart, Michael Dell, Mr. Burns, Naveen Jain, Omar Little, Reid Hoffman, Ron Popeil, Russell Simmons, Sara Blakely, Scrooge McDuck, Steve Case, Tom Haverford, Tony Soprano, Tony Stark, Tyra Banks, Willy Wonka

Round Two Exits: Bruce Wayne, Coco Chanel, Jack Dorsey, J. K. Rowling, Jessica Alba, Mark Zuckerberg, PT Barnum, Sam Walton, Scarlet O'Hara, Shark Tank Crew, Shonda Rhimes, Steve Jobs, The Babysitters Club, Thomas Watson, Travis Kalanick, Walter White