Entrepreneurs

Sweet 16: Vote for the Best Entrepreneurs of All Time

Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs have all been eliminated. Which big name will fall next?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Sweet 16: Vote for the Best Entrepreneurs of All Time
Image credit: Entrepreneur/Getty
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read

In the midst of March Madness, we created our own bracket of the 64 best living, historical and fictional entrepreneurs ever. In the first round, you surprised us by knocking out the world's richest man, Bill Gates. In the second round, you didn't let Sam Walton, founder of the world's richest company, Walmart, progress further.

In fact, in the first two rounds alone, you've already eliminated individuals worth more than $400 billion.

We want to know who's next.

If post-hoops depression is setting in as the NCAA tournament ends, console yourself with our bracket, which still has two weeks left to go. If you picked Duke to win the championship, earn some redemption by picking a favorite and riding them to the title of Best Entrepreneur of All Time.

Vote for each matchup below by 4 p.m. ET on Monday, April 3, to make your voice heard. Check the site on Tuesday, April 4, to see who survived and advanced to the Elite 8 of the Entrepreneur Bracket Madness Challenge.

Round One | Round Two

Round One Exits: Al Capone, Apu, Arianna Huffington, Bill Gates, Bob Belcher, Evan Spiegel, George Bailey, George Lucas, Gordon Gekko, Jack Ma, Jim Henson, Joy Mangano, Julia and Suzanne Sugarbaker, Kiichiro Toyoda, Lex Luthor, Lorelai Gilmore, Martha Stewart, Michael Dell, Mr. Burns, Naveen Jain, Omar Little, Reid Hoffman, Ron Popeil, Russell Simmons, Sara Blakely, Scrooge McDuck, Steve Case, Tom Haverford, Tony Soprano, Tony Stark, Tyra Banks, Willy Wonka

Round Two Exits: Bruce Wayne, Coco Chanel, Jack Dorsey, J. K. Rowling, Jessica Alba, Mark Zuckerberg, PT Barnum, Sam Walton, Scarlet O'Hara, Shark Tank Crew, Shonda Rhimes, Steve Jobs, The Babysitters Club, Thomas Watson, Travis Kalanick, Walter White

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Thousands of Small Conversations Yielded 4 Big Keys to Success

Entrepreneurs

5 Important Lessons from Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Why Entrepreneurs Are the Athletes of the 21st Century