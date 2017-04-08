The Executive Selection: Bovet

April 8, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Celebrating its 195th anniversary, the House of Bovet is rolling out the new timepiece Virtuoso VIII, with the tourbillon as its accentuated feature. Available in a variety of fine options -ivory, black lacquer and blue aventurine- interested gents can choose from three cases in 18k red-gold, 18k white-gold, and platinum (with customized sub-dial colors).

The high-end timepiece offers an intricate dial and details such as the hand-engraving work, blue screws, and beveling. Virtuoso VIII’s design shows off its eye-catching features in its dials, and hints an ode to the House’s historic pocket watches. If you have a penchant for form and function, this watch deserves a place in your collection.

Related: The Horologist: Peter Harrison