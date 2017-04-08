Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Bovet

The Executive Selection: Bovet
Image credit: Bovet
Bovet Virtuoso VIII
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read



Celebrating its 195th anniversary, the House of Bovet is rolling out the new timepiece Virtuoso VIII, with the tourbillon as its accentuated feature. Available in a variety of fine options -ivory, black lacquer and blue aventurine- interested gents can choose from three cases in 18k red-gold, 18k white-gold, and platinum (with customized sub-dial colors).

Bovet Virtuoso VIII
Source: Bovet

The high-end timepiece offers an intricate dial and details such as the hand-engraving work, blue screws, and beveling. Virtuoso VIII’s design shows off its eye-catching features in its dials, and hints an ode to the House’s historic pocket watches. If you have a penchant for form and function, this watch deserves a place in your collection.

