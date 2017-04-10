Travel
Plan a Getaway at Work With Kayak's Spreadsheet Decoy

Plan your next vacation without making it obvious to your boss that you're slacking off.
Image credit: via PC Mag
PCMag
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Sitting at work daydreaming about your next vacation? Now, thanks to Kayak, you can low-key plan your next trip without making it obvious to your boss and co-workers that you're slacking off.

The travel service this week released a new version of its desktop site that looks exactly like a spreadsheet. The "Kayak @ Work" site works just like the regular Kayak, letting you search for and book hotels, flights, cars, trains and package vacations in a more stealth manner.

 

You're still going to want to minimize the screen if your boss comes over and starts talking to you, but the site gives you some peace of mind that if someone quickly glances at your screen, they probably won't know what you're up to. And while this launched just ahead of April Fool's Day, the site is the real deal.

According to Kayak's data, many of us are searching for travel deals on the job. In fact, 57 percent of all Kayak searches in the U.S. are conducted during the workday, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

"Our site sees a surge in searches between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. during the workweek," the company wrote in a blog post. "It seems like lunchtime has become a popular time to plan your next getaway. And we fully support that (even if your boss doesn't)."

Kayak said Tuesday is the most popular weekday to search for travel, with 34 percent of searches conducted on mobile devices and 66 percent on desktops. Another interesting fact: those in the Northeast and Midwest are doing the most travel searching during work hours, according to Kayak.

