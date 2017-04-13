Technology

Windows 10 Setup Now Has Voice Commands

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Windows 10 Setup Now Has Voice Commands
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Installing Windows just got easier, because now you just have to tell Windows to do it, thanks to Cortana. Cortana has become a part of the OS's initial setup process with the new Creators Update, which is now available to install. Now, you can save wear and tear on that mouse or keyboard, listen to the digital assistant prompt you, and vocalize your selection of options during setup. 

However, using Cortana is an option, you can go with the standard method of installing if you want to as well. Also, not every option can be controlled via voice.  As Windows Central notes, more complicated menus still require selections to be made with an input peripheral. This includes the new privacy settings, which involve multiple sliders and a good deal of explanation text, must be handled with a mouse or keyboard (or your touchscreen, if you have one).

While not many users might like having Cortana on board, there are users who would actually prefer it. Microsoft does have some big plans for Cortana, so we might see more of it soon. 

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Microsoft's Cortana Is Coming To The Android Lock Screen

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

Technology

Capture This: GoPro HERO7 Black

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It