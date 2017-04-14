Elon Musk

Elon Musk Teases Tesla Semi and Pickup Trucks

The Tesla CEO said the semi truck will be unveiled in September, while the pickup will be ready in 18 to 24 months.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk Teases Tesla Semi and Pickup Trucks
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
News reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Tesla trucks are coming: a semi truck will debut first this fall, followed by a pickup next year.

That's according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who teased the company's plans for trucks in a series of tweets on Thursday. He said that a semi truck will be ready in September and that Tesla will unveil a pickup truck in 18 to 24 months.

 

Tesla's lineup, which has emerged in recent years as a yardstick to which many other electric vehicles are compared, currently consists of the Model S sedan and the Model X SUV. Those luxury vehicles will be joined by a mass-market Model 3 sometime next year.

An 18-to-24 month schedule for a Tesla pickup truck would jive with the Model 3's development timeline -- it was announced last spring, mass production is expected to start this summer and the first deliveries are scheduled for mid-2018. Whether or not Tesla can meet its goals for cheaper cars and a pickup, though, depends to a large extent on its ability to perfect battery design and production at its Gigafactory in Nevada, which isn't expected to achieve full capacity until next year.

Tesla's plans for a semi truck are also in line with the company's goals, as Musk alluded to when he unveiled the company's master plan last July. The truck would be electric and equipped with self-driving technology.

"We believe the Tesla Semi will deliver a substantial reduction in the cost of cargo transport, while increasing safety and making it really fun to operate," Musk wrote in a blog post describing the master plan.

Fitting large trucks with electric propulsion and autonomous tech may not be as flashy as working on self-driving cars, but Tesla is one of several tech and auto companies that are pursuing it. Other companies that have floated truck designs include UberAmazon and Daimler.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Elon Musk

Tesla Staff Were Reportedly Told Not to Walk Past Elon Musk's Desk Because of His Wild Firing Rampages

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Says the SEC Can't Stop Him From Tweeting What He Wants

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Says There's a '70 Percent' Chance He'll Move to Mars