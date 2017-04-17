Health

Smart Bandages Will Use 5G Data to Track Your Health

Tests of always-connected dressings should start within a year.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Smart Bandages Will Use 5G Data to Track Your Health
Image credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Bandages are usually very mysterious -- it's hard to know how well you're healing until you unwrap them, and that usually means a trip to the doctor. If Welsh researchers succeed, however, you'll never have to wonder what's going on underneath all that cloth.

Swansea University is planning trials (due within 12 months) of smart, 3D-printed bandages that will use 5G wireless data and nano-sized sensors to constantly relay details about your health. It would help physicians customize treatment based on the progress of your wound, your location and your activity. If you're healing well and are staying active, for example, you may get a different solution than someone who's recovering slowly and needs to stay home.

The use of 5G sounds like overkill, but the school's Marc Clement says this is a chance to offer "resilient, robust bandwidth" that sends a constant flow of data to doctors.

There are a few pieces that have to fall into place for this to work: the city of Swansea needs to complete its 5G test hub, while nanotech experts have to finish the sensors. Don't be surprised if there are delays. All the same, this is promising. If your physician always has a detailed view of what's happening, you could both remove bandages sooner and visit the hospital only when it's truly necessary.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Health

Study Ranks the States With the Most Psychopaths. Do You Live in the Top 10?

Health

Rejoice! Here Are 8 Benefits of Eating Chocolate.

Health

What Does a World-Class Life Look Like? Maybe Something Like This.