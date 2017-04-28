Can Humor and Hobbies Make You Better at Your Job? Watch This Facebook Live May 4.

Ask Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur.com's news director and staff writer will discuss comedy on the next #AskEntrepreneur Facebook Live.
Nina Zipkin and Stephen J. Bronner

Image credit: Conrad Martin
  • ---Shares

Should you crack jokes at work? We think so!

Our new video series Ask Entrepreneur is back with staffers taking your questions. 

This week, Entrepreneur.com's news director Stephen J. Bronner and staff writer Nina Zipkin will discuss humor and hobbies. They'll discuss their experiences with improv and stand-up, favorite tips from our coverage and field questions on whatever you'd like to ask. 

They’ll be taking your questions during the live broadcast on Thursday, May 4, at noon, but feel free to shoot them a question in the form below or tweet @Entrepreneur using the hashtag #AskEntrepreneur.

Please join us on our Facebook page on Thursday, May 4, at noon.

Edition: May 2017

