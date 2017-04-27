Leadership

The One Leadership Gap That Can Make You Great

Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Author and President of Sterling Marketing Group
1 min read
In this episode of the Branding Blowout podcast, I interviewed Lolly Daskal, CEO and founder of Lead from Within, a leadership consulting firm. Lolly's extensive cross-cultural experience spans 14 countries, six languages and hundreds of companies. Her new book The Leadership Gap: What Gets Between You and Your Greatness will be released in May 2017. Tune in as we discuss:

• The polarity within us that can keep us from being great

• The gaps we experience in our leadership greatness and how to bridge them

• The double-edged sword of our leadership strengths

• Identifying our core leadership type and magnifying our greatness to uplift those around us

