Here's Your First Look at Elon Musk's Tunnel Drilling Machine

The Boring Company is apparently up and running.

April 28, 2017 1 min read

It seems that Elon Musk is making headway with his latest brainchild, the Boring Company. Stuck in Los Angeles traffic back in December, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO said that he wanted to start a company that would allow him to build underground tunnels for better transportation in congested cities.

Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

In February, Bloomberg reported that Musk had begun making a test tunnel in the SpaceX parking lot. Now, thanks to an errant Instagram post from a SpaceX employee -- that was deleted shortly thereafter -- we have our first sighting of one of The Boring Company’s machines. It has a logo, so you know it's serious.

Clearly, Musk won’t be content until he has a hand in every aspect of the transportation industry. Rockets, cars, power, tunnels and of course his work on the hyperloop.