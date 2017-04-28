Elon Musk

Here's Your First Look at Elon Musk's Tunnel Drilling Machine

The Boring Company is apparently up and running.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Here's Your First Look at Elon Musk's Tunnel Drilling Machine
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read

It seems that Elon Musk is making headway with his latest brainchild, the Boring Company. Stuck in Los Angeles traffic back in December, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO said that he wanted to start a company that would allow him to build underground tunnels for better transportation in congested cities.

Related: He's Human, After All: 5 Times Elon Musk Completely Failed

In February, Bloomberg reported that Musk had begun making a test tunnel in the SpaceX parking lot. Now, thanks to an errant Instagram post from a SpaceX employee -- that was deleted shortly thereafter -- we have our first sighting of one of The Boring Company’s machines. It has a logo, so you know it's serious.

Clearly, Musk won’t be content until he has a hand in every aspect of the transportation industry. Rockets, cars, power, tunnels and of course his work on the hyperloop.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Elon Musk

Tesla Staff Were Reportedly Told Not to Walk Past Elon Musk's Desk Because of His Wild Firing Rampages

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Says the SEC Can't Stop Him From Tweeting What He Wants

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Says There's a '70 Percent' Chance He'll Move to Mars