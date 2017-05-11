10 Udemy Courses Under $100 That Could Help You Make $1,000 (or More)

Never stop improving your entrepreneurial portfolio.

May 11, 2017 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s always something you can add to your small business repertoire. Whether you’ve gotten your MBA or built up your entrepreneurial knowledge through the School of Hard Knocks, you (like every entrepreneur) should never stop improving. These 10 Udemy courses (if you're not already familiar with Udemy, it's basically a database of online courses) will help shape you into a better, stronger entrepreneur with no real risk because they’re all $100 or less.

The Essential Guide to Entrepreneurship by Guy Kawasaki

You don’t have to be new to entrepreneurship to benefit from a small business guide. In The Essential Guide to Entrepreneurship, world-renowned entrepreneur, advisor and investor Guy Kawasaki lays out his essential steps for starting a company and building a brand identity that keeps customers coming back for more.

The course includes interactive exercises and answers to frequently asked questions like “When do you know when you have a winning idea?” and “How do you stay positive during the lows and stay calm during the highs?”

Leadership: Practical Leadership Skills

As an entrepreneur, you’re not only leading the employees you take on as your business grows, but you’re leading those within your industry and the communities that rally behind you. In Leadership: Practical Leadership Skills, international speaker Chris Croft covers all the bases: how to motivate, delegate, stay confident and more.

Growth Hacking: Free Tools for Small Business Owners (Free)

You may see the term “growth hacking” all over the internet, but do you have a good grasp on the topic? For the low, low price of free, Growth Hacking: Free Tools for Small Business Owners will show you how to create sticky headlines and titles, maximize your website’s SEO and build better customer relationships to rapidly grow your startup. It’s the ideal class for small business owners and new entrepreneurs.

Become a SpeedDemon: Productivity Tricks to Have More Time

Every business owner wishes they had just a bit more time. In Become a SpeedDemon: Productivity Tricks to Have More Time, you can learn a number of tricks to communicate more efficiently with others, complete tedious everyday responsibilities and automate tasks to save time throughout the day. Fans of the course say it helped them find extra time to spend with family or pursue a hobby.

Write Awesome Blog Posts from Scratch

Blogging sounds easy, but only the pros truly benefit from it. That's why Write Awesome Blog Posts from Scratch is a great course -- it can help turn any entrepreneur or content creator into a blogging pro regardless of what platform they use. It focuses on content marketing, different types of blog posts, organizing blog content and crafting the perfect headline. It’s a speedy-but-thorough way to master blogging fundamentals so you can capture and engage leads online.

Easy Ways to Increase Traffic Without Google or Linkbuilding (Free)

Google is obviously helpful when it comes to driving traffic to your site, but it isn’t the only way to get eyeballs. With Easy Ways to Increase Traffic Without Google or Linkbuilding, you can uncover and utilize online marketing techniques that don’t rely on Google’s search rankings. The class includes step-by-step videos and supplemental resources so any entrepreneur can take advantage of its curriculum.

Idea Validation: From Idea to Paying Customer in One Day

How do you know if you have a winning business idea? This bestselling Udemy course will tell you. In Idea Validation: From Idea to Paying Customer in One Day, you can develop a product idea, learn how to run assessments with potential customers, confirm customer problems and more. The course even takes you beyond the validation stage and teaches you how to get your first product sale using an interest page.

Email List Building: 4 Systems to Grow Your List

Contrary to popular belief, email is still a highly popular and effective marketing method for businesses of all industries. Turn it into a top priority with Email List Building: 4 Systems to Grow Your List, which helps you drive traffic to your site, compel visitors to sign up for your email list and use email management tools to organize your efforts. Former students of this course particularly appreciate how the class only provides straightforward, actionable information.

Social Media Marketing 2017

Social Media Marketing 2017 is known as the most comprehensive social media marketing course on Udemy. Not only does it cover Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest and Google+, but it also offers tips on social media automation, customer service on social platforms and social for public relations. Anyone who completes this course will receive a badge they can add to their company's website to better attract and compel visitors.

Kidpreneurs Academy

Full disclosure: This one's mine. But, what's the use in being a successful entrepreneur if you don't help pass on your knowledge to the next generation? In coordination with our book, Kidpreneurs: Young Entrepreneurs with Big Ideas, my brother and I created Kidpreneurs Academy that teaches small business skills to kids aged seven through 12. The course goes over brainstorming business ideas, building a business plan, creating a budget and more.

With the myriad of courses available online today, it's easier than ever before to round out your entrepreneurial skills. Have you tried any of these Udemy courses? What classes have helped you become a better entrepreneur?