YouTube Brings in Big Names Like Ellen and Kevin Hart for New Shows

It's using that star power on free ad-supported shows instead of YouTube Red.

This story originally appeared on Engadget



During its big Brandcast presentation, YouTube made a pitch to advertisers based on some well-known names, with new shows on the way from Kevin Hart, Ellen DeGeneres, Demi Lovato and Katy Perry. Interestingly, this year's slate of offerings is coming to YouTube for free, instead of the subscription Red package.

YouTube's message is that "Prime Time has gone online," where it claims that more 18- to 49-year-olds visit YouTube than any TV network. It's an interesting angle, particularly considering that YouTube just launched its own live TV package earlier this year.

YouTube's Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl explained its focus by saying that "Five years ago, 85 percent of all original series were ad-supported. This year, that number has fallen to just over two-thirds."

CEO Susan Wojcicki said "Our users don't come to YouTube for polish, they come to YouTube for texture. They come to see the world as it truly is, filled with people just like themselves. They come to witness our shared humanity."