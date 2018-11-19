Richard Lawler

Sheryl Sandberg Asked Facebook Staff to 'Look Into' Soros Investments
The company confirmed it looked into his investments and trading activity.
News and Trends
Boring Company Breaks Through to the End of Its First Test Tunnel
The digging machine emerged at 'O'Leary Station' in Los Angeles.
Facebook's Crisis Response Included Sneaky Redirections, New York Times Reports
This story is yet another dent to Facebook's reputation.
Tesla
Tesla Has Replaced Elon Musk as Board Chair With an Australian Telecom CFO
Telstra (not to be confused with Tesla) CFO Robyn Denholm has been named to the position.
Video Games
Blizzard CEO and President Mike Morhaime Steps Down
Former 'WoW' leader J Allen Brack is taking over, while 'several' new games are in development.
Tesla
Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Stay Public
The message received was 'please don't do this.'
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Said He Will Pay for Home Water Filters in Flint
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO will address 'outliers' that stll don't meet FDA standards.
YouTube
YouTube Shooting Suspect Had Been Angry Over Filtering and Demonetization
Nasim Aghdam's father told a reporter he'd called police about her anger at the company.
Tesla
Tesla Says Autopilot Was Engaged in Fatal Model X Crash
The driver's brother told a reporter Autopilot had swerved the SUV toward that barrier before.
Uber
Arizona Governor Suspends Uber's Self-Driving Car Tests
The company put a freeze on testing nationwide after last week's fatal crash.
The Co-Founder of Whatsapp, Which Is Owned by Facebook, Tweets '#deleteFacebook'
Facebook acquired Brian Acton's company for $22 billion in 2014.
Streaming
Highly Paid 'Fortnite' Streamer Breaks Twitch Records With Help From Drake
'Ninja' saw more than 635,000 people watch his stream with Drake and Travis Scott.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's Boring Company to Prioritize Pedestrians Over Cars
A new concept video focuses on shuttles for people and bikes.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Sold Out of His Boring Company Flamethrowers, Making Him $10 Million in a Few Days
Each of the 20,000 overpriced flamethrowers cost $500.
Apple
Apple Discusses 'Spectre' and 'Meltdown' Fixes on iOS, MacOS
The Safari browser is also getting an update.