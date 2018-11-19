Richard Lawler

Sheryl Sandberg Asked Facebook Staff to 'Look Into' Soros Investments
Facebook

Sheryl Sandberg Asked Facebook Staff to 'Look Into' Soros Investments

The company confirmed it looked into his investments and trading activity.
2 min read
Boring Company Breaks Through to the End of Its First Test Tunnel
News and Trends

Boring Company Breaks Through to the End of Its First Test Tunnel

The digging machine emerged at 'O'Leary Station' in Los Angeles.
2 min read
Facebook's Crisis Response Included Sneaky Redirections, New York Times Reports
Facebook

Facebook's Crisis Response Included Sneaky Redirections, New York Times Reports

This story is yet another dent to Facebook's reputation.
4 min read
Tesla Has Replaced Elon Musk as Board Chair With an Australian Telecom CFO
Tesla

Tesla Has Replaced Elon Musk as Board Chair With an Australian Telecom CFO

Telstra (not to be confused with Tesla) CFO Robyn Denholm has been named to the position.
2 min read
Blizzard CEO and President Mike Morhaime Steps Down
Video Games

Blizzard CEO and President Mike Morhaime Steps Down

Former 'WoW' leader J Allen Brack is taking over, while 'several' new games are in development.
2 min read
Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Stay Public
Tesla

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Stay Public

The message received was 'please don't do this.'
3 min read
Elon Musk Said He Will Pay for Home Water Filters in Flint
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Said He Will Pay for Home Water Filters in Flint

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO will address 'outliers' that stll don't meet FDA standards.
3 min read
YouTube Shooting Suspect Had Been Angry Over Filtering and Demonetization
YouTube

YouTube Shooting Suspect Had Been Angry Over Filtering and Demonetization

Nasim Aghdam's father told a reporter he'd called police about her anger at the company.
3 min read
Tesla Says Autopilot Was Engaged in Fatal Model X Crash
Tesla

Tesla Says Autopilot Was Engaged in Fatal Model X Crash

The driver's brother told a reporter Autopilot had swerved the SUV toward that barrier before.
4 min read
Arizona Governor Suspends Uber's Self-Driving Car Tests
Uber

Arizona Governor Suspends Uber's Self-Driving Car Tests

The company put a freeze on testing nationwide after last week's fatal crash.
2 min read
The Co-Founder of Whatsapp, Which Is Owned by Facebook, Tweets '#deleteFacebook'
Facebook

The Co-Founder of Whatsapp, Which Is Owned by Facebook, Tweets '#deleteFacebook'

Facebook acquired Brian Acton's company for $22 billion in 2014.
1 min read
Highly Paid 'Fortnite' Streamer Breaks Twitch Records With Help From Drake
Streaming

Highly Paid 'Fortnite' Streamer Breaks Twitch Records With Help From Drake

'Ninja' saw more than 635,000 people watch his stream with Drake and Travis Scott.
2 min read
Elon Musk's Boring Company to Prioritize Pedestrians Over Cars
Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Boring Company to Prioritize Pedestrians Over Cars

A new concept video focuses on shuttles for people and bikes.
2 min read
Elon Musk Sold Out of His Boring Company Flamethrowers, Making Him $10 Million in a Few Days
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Sold Out of His Boring Company Flamethrowers, Making Him $10 Million in a Few Days

Each of the 20,000 overpriced flamethrowers cost $500.
2 min read
Apple Discusses 'Spectre' and 'Meltdown' Fixes on iOS, MacOS
Apple

Apple Discusses 'Spectre' and 'Meltdown' Fixes on iOS, MacOS

The Safari browser is also getting an update.
1 min read
