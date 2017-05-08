Watch Live Tuesday at 9:30 ET: Entrepreneur Media Announcements at NewFronts Debut

Entrepreneur Media, the premier content provider for and about entrepreneurs, will present a new slate of innovative digital programming at its first-ever NewFronts presentation, unveiling both new content as well as new advertising opportunities at this annual event connecting digital brands with marketers and agency media buyers.

At Tuesday's event, Entrepreneur Media will reflect on the ways entrepreneurship has evolved since its founding nearly 40 years ago. The word 'entrepreneur' now describes an identity and a lifestyle, one embraced not just by small business owners but inventors, celebrities, athletes and more. This special cultural moment provides a unique opportunity for the Entrepreneur Network -- a intitiative from Entrepreneur Media featuring strategic partnerships with hundreds of top YouTube personalities producing dynamic programming.

The NewFront presentation will introduce invited attendees to the hosts behind new programming for the Entrepreneur Network, ensuring this remains a must-watch platform for innovators of all stripes looking to make their mark. The new content will be available on-demand on YouTube, Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App.

“We are thrilled to be presenting,” says Entrepreneur Media president Bill Shaw. “Over the past year, our editorial focus has shifted from covering companies to covering the people behind the companies. And this slate of programming we’ve put together with incredible partners will push that message even further. We partnered with real experts who have been in the startup trenches and know all about the great highs and the sometimes agonizing lows of the entrepreneurial lifestyle. These shows aim to educate and motivate the next rock stars of the business world.”

About Entrepreneur

Media Entrepreneur Media Inc. is the premier content provider for and about entrepreneurs. Our products engage and inspire every day with the advice, solutions and resources that fuel the bold and independent way entrepreneurs think.