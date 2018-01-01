Entrepreneur Media Corporate Communications

Events
Synergy Global Forum Tickets on Sale Now
Learn all about the innovative event, and use our exclusive promo code to get 30 percent off tickets.
Elevator Pitch
Entrepreneur's New Show 'Elevator Pitch' Will Floor You
Get ready for a new kind of pitch show that gets the audience in on the action, premiering September 20 on entrepreneur.com.
Events
3D Printing Dental Startup Wins Big at Propelify Innovation Festival
Arfona, a dental 3D printing company from Brooklyn has been selected as the winner of the 2017 Propelify Startup Competition.
Entrepreneur Corporate Communications
Download Entrepreneur Magazine's App for Apple and Android
Access the latest issues of Entrepreneur and enjoy the latest news, videos and how-to articles-in one place, on any of your Apple or Android devices, and on your own terms.
Propelify
Uber & Propelify Partner on Exclusive Rideshare Partnership
Uber will support this year Propelify Innovation Festival and donate a portion of the fare to STEM education.
Events
Calling All Beauty Entrepreneurs and Innovators: Future of Beauty Summit
Take your idea or existing business to the next level.
Entrepreneur Media Announcements
Entrepreneur Media Announcements from NewFronts Debut May 9
Be among the those to hear new programming plans announced live at Entrepreneur Media's first-ever NewFronts presentation.
Events
Arianna Huffington Joins Propelify Innovation Festival
Arianna Huffington, CEO of Thrive Global, and co-founder of The Huffington Post, will give keynote remarks at this year's Propelify Innovation Festival.
Competitions
Samsung Next Startup Competition Seeks the Northeast's Most Innovative Companies
Think you've got the most innovative startup in the Northeast? Apply by May 1.
Problem Solving
Startup Honored as Winner of First-Ever 'HackON' Competition
Cox Business's small business accelerator event highlighted area's entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Events
Get Discounted Tickets to This Year's Propelify Innovation Festival
Propelify is an Innovation Festival focused on uniting innovators for talks, tech, exhibitors, drones, investors, and fun.
Funny Videos
'No Humans Allowed' Coworking Space for Animals Set to Open
This business has literally gone to the dogs.
Announcements
Vote for the Next Big Food Company at FounderMade Food
The Future of Food Summit is connecting entrepreneurs, investors and distributors to rock America's tastebuds.
Events
Reduced Tickets to the Digital Marketing Innovation Summit in NYC
Join senior digital marketers from top companies to improve your business performance and expand your industry connections.
Hackathons
Oklahoma Business Owners to Benefit From Problem-Solving Hackathon
Get ready for 'HackON: A Small Business Accelerator,' aimed to strengthen area's entrepreneurial ecosystem.