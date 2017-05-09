'Scopes For A Career In Psychology In India'

Psychology is the study of human mind and behavior and it has numerous applications in all walks of life - work, family, relationships, sports, industries and in organizational spaces.

Psychology is a very diverse field, one that is expected to see tremendous growth. There is no person who is just a ‘psychologist’. Since psychology is the study of human mind and behavior, it has numerous applications in all walks of life — work, family, relationships, sports, industries and in organizational spaces. As a result, one has the option to choose from a varied range of specializations, including but not limited to forensic psychology, counseling psychology, clinical psychology and organizational/industrial psychology.

Following are some of the trending opportunities in the domain of psychology

Clinical Psychology

This field deals with the diagnosis, understanding and treatment of psychological disorders. Clinical psychologists do amazing work with people who have difficulty dealing with life. They work in hospitals, drug rehabilitation centers, NGOs etc. Given the emotional pressures people go through, the demand for good clinical psychologists is expected to rise.

Counseling Psychology

Counseling psychologists helps clients deal with personal and interpersonal problems that they face in daily life. These are people who don’t suffer from any major mental health issues, but may have certain issues in their daily functioning, which they are unable to deal on their own. Application may vary, in forms of career counselling, relationship/marital counselling, guidance counselling, and rehabilitation counselling. Counselors work in therapy centers, private set-ups, career centers, schools, NGOs and organizations. Counselling, today, is required across all walks of life, and the need for it will only continue to grow.

Organizational/Industrial Psychology

O/I psychologists apply psychological principles to the workplace. They study workplace issues at the individual, group and organizational levels in order to enhance the productivity of the employees and ultimately the organization.

People with specializations in organizational behavior can work as human resource development specialists, organizational consultants, HR managers, etc. The need for evaluating emotional and social intelligence is on the go. Organizations now need employees equipped with new-age skills, and heightened motivation, and emotional regulation.

Developmental/Child Psychology

Developmental psychology is a field dedicated to the study of how human beings develop over the course of their lifetime. Although developmental psychology covers the whole life span, its most popular variant is child psychology. Child psychologists deal with psychomotor, cognitive, emotional and social development of children and infants. They can again work in child therapy centers, schools, NGOs. Child psychologists also play a big role in special education.

Sports Psychology

Sports psychology deals with the study of factors that can impact an athlete’s performance, including cognitive, emotional, motivational and physiological factors. They can work with sports teams, sports coaching centers, academies, and leagues. A field that promises to improve the performance and motivation of sportsmen and athletes is bound to gain importance, given the frenzy of sports in the country. Although relatively new in India, sports psychology is expected to grow immensely.

Forensic Psychology

Forensic psychology presents a unique application of psychology to legal and justice systems, especially in context of witness testimony, and specific content.

Forensic psychologists play a key role in understanding the psyche of the criminal, and the intent of crime, and also in defining quantum, and nature of sentencing. Further in cases where child custody is in question, the role of forensic psychologists assumes greater importance. With a new legal era coming into picture, forensic psychologists are expected to impact policy making as well.

The path to pursue Psychology in India (irrespective of the specialization) is same at the onset. One needs to pass Class XII with any stream (psychology as a subject in Class XI & XII is encouraged), and then pursue a B.A. / B.Sc. programme in Psychology.

A master’s programme in Psychology is often required to begin career as a psychologist. Depending upon your objective, you might be required to pursue additional qualifications. A MPhil is required to practise as a clinical psychologist, and one may pursue a diploma in guidance and counselling to begin their career in developmental, and counselling psychology.

Psychology presents a great career option today and the future only holds greater opportunities.