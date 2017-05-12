My Queue

4 (No-Brainer) Reasons Restless Professionals Are Choosing Online Over Traditional Education

4 (No-Brainer) Reasons Restless Professionals Are Choosing Online Over Traditional Education
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

EXCLUSIVE: $10 Course Promo Expires June 30, 2017

For career dissatisfieds, online learning is now the preferred post-degree (or no degree) means to career advancement, improvement, and education. Online learning is increasingly the only viable option for busy professionals who can't have their current career impeded in the pursuit of another. That's where Udemy.com comes in. It's the popular learn-on-the-go knowledge center used by today's busy career person.

Advance on your schedule, wherever you are. Think: lunch break learning, coffee shop upskilling, and big career moves, one weeknight at a time. Here are 4 top reasons everyone is learning online these days:

1. Significantly increase your lifetime earnings with lessons they never taught you in school

According to Harvard Business Review, work plays a significant role in determining people's happiness. And although money can't buy happiness, higher earnings are a key factor. Introducing "(2017) Career Hacking: Resume, LinkedIn(R), Interviewing +More," the course that helps equip you for that higher-paying role. One student who took this course qualified themselves for a position paying $20,000 more per year, within 3 weeks.

Learn with cutting-edge research from Harvard Business School, McKinsey Consulting Group, and Duke University from course instructors Davis Jones, MBA, and Ludell Jones, who holds a master's degree from the #1 business school in France.

Discover:

  • How to navigate the new job hunting landscape
  • How to build a standout LinkedIn profile
  • Four soft skills that will get your further than most technical skills

2. Get 250 lectures from an MBA professor for the cost of one campus meal

What would you pay to attend an interview boot camp with a Columbia MBA graduate who has successfully switched careers from Goldman to consulting to VC to hedge funds to tech?

Professor Chris Haroun, award-winning MBA professor and author, offers his wealth of knowledge up close and personal in "The Complete Job, Interview, Resume/LinkedIn & Network Guide."

This all-inclusive career bundle packs a lot of bang for your buck, explaining how to:

  • Figure out what career you're most passionate about and switch careers successfully
  • Understand how to read your interviewer
  • Negotiate a higher salary

When an award-winning MBA professor offers to help you land your dream job, you listen up (and start taking notes).

3. Get 6-figure MBA career planning with an executive consultant

75%. That's the percentage of Dr. Karen Gurney's clients who get calls from their online profiles - for the jobs they want. If you're unhappy in your current career path, or think you could be earning more, this is your chance to learn the same strategies Dr. Karen Gurney teaches her 6-figure executive MBA clients in her course, "Career: Complete Career Change Program."

Learn automated evergreen systems for cold-hard cash, including how to:

  • Get calls for jobs without even applying
  • Become an entrepreneur
  • Tap the hidden job market

4. Get immediate and anytime access to advice from this top head-hunter (who has recruited for Apple and Google)

If you’ve been relying on traditional methods to land your ideal job, you’ll probably be stuck in job-hunting limbo forever. Why? Because the very best jobs never make it to the internet. In “Dominate the Hidden Job Market of the Future,” you’ll find out how to stop following the crowd and start winning.

In this course, you’ll learn:

  • To know what you want and how to get it
  • Negotiating, fielding offers, and stimulating bidding wars
  • How to understand the interview game

Course Instructor Ryan Lecour is a model success story – his company LyrGroup achieved first-year revenues of $2.6M.

Get access to the best-kept career empowerment secrets, offered by the best career and head-hunting experts in the industry.

