The Surprising Benefits of Being a First Born

The Surprising Benefits of Being a First Born
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.

Can your birth order actually affect what profession you decide to pursue?

According to new research from the University of Texas-Austin and Sweden's Institute for Evaluation of Labour Market and Education Policy, first born children are 30 percent more likely to be leaders, such as politicians and CEOs, compared to third borns.

The study only looked at men. The researchers drew data from personality evaluations taken when Swedish men enlist in the country’s armed forces -- until 2010, Swedish men were legally required to sign up for the military -- and also used information about occupation and employment from the population database put together by Statistics Sweden.

The researchers found that first borns have an advantage when it comes to emotional stability, persistence, being outgoing and social, an ability to take initiative and a willingness to take on responsibility, leading them towards top managerial positions.

They also identified that first born children are more likely to be in jobs that require a level of agreeability, conscientiousness and extraversion. Meanwhile, children born later in the birth order are more likely to be their own boss.

