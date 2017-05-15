'An MBA Degree Will Become Important As We Move Ahead'

With the Trump government making strict visa rules, there's uncertainty among Indian students about pursuing MBA in the US

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Not just abroad, in India too more and more students are now preferring MBA over other options for good career opportunities with excellent pay package.

But, with so many institutes coming up every year, students are confused about the right college. Again there is too much confusion among pupils regarding the right institute that will guide them in getting high scores in MBA entrance tests like CAT (Common Entrance Test).

CAT is the toughest of all exams as it presents a different set of challenges and a good score will ensure admission into esteemed B-schools of the country.

Tapping the opportunity, Delhi-based entrepreneur Jatin Bhandari launched Interview Ninjas, a company for people looking for help with MBA interviews. This portal brushes up students’ interview skills and groom them up for the purpose.

For over 10 years as an entrepreneur, Bhandari had led a range of initiatives in the education sector. In this role, he has created many successful educational programmes for professionals aspiring to join IVY League and other MBA programs.

“I am one of the very few people in the world who has been helping people crack top MBA programs for 10 years. I have been able to identify strong patterns of success across all the top B-schools. Very few individuals in this world love the work for the way it is. I have been doing the same thing for over a decade now,” Bhandari explained.

More Applicants Applying To The US B-schools Despite Trump Situation

With the Trump government making strict visa rules, there’s a little uncertainty among Indian students about pursuing MBA in the US. Bhandari, on the other hand, stressed that it was a brief phase of confusion that would just pass.

He said a lot of people were keen on starting their own ventures. In addition, more and more candidates were applying to the US schools despite the Trump situation.

Talking about the growth of EdTech firms in India, he said,” There is a lot of scope for improvement. MBA as a course still exists as a distant aspiration and a dream and not a simple means to an end for many. I still believe there is a lot of scope of training these applicants to help them access the course objectively. More and more business opportunities are increasing the role of business professionals in this world and I believe an MBA degree will become more important as we move ahead.”

Most Aspirants Spend A Lot Of Money In Preparations

Bhandari pointed out that accessibility and price would make it very convenient for applicants to prepare for challenging conversations in both group discussions and interviews.

“I realized that 99% of people made the same mistakes in interviews. Most of them spend a lot of money and effort in preparing for an interview. Why can’t I provide them proper grooming sessions at their doorsteps at 10% of the market price,” he said.

With an EdTech e-commerce firm, the prime challenge he faced was to look at building a product that can help applicants from very diverse backgrounds.

“Some pupils are from Tier- One cities and are working with companies such as Bain, BCG, McKinsey, Google and Microsoft while others come from Tier- Two cities and are looking for an MBA degree from international institute. The prime challenge was to create a product that could help both of these categories,” he added.