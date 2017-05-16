Kickstarter

This Romper for Men Kickstarter Campaign Raised Over $50,000 in a Day

Even though the idea has gained traction, people can't help but poke fun.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Romper for Men Kickstarter Campaign Raised Over $50,000 in a Day
Image credit: ACED Design | RompHim | Kickstarter

Historically, only women have had the privilege of sporting the famous shorts-and-blouse hybrid garment known as the romper. However, that might soon change with the invention of the “RompHim.” That’s right -- the RompHim is a new shorts-and-shirt combo designed for men.

Related: The Craziest Things That Have Been Funded on Kickstarter in 2017 -- So Far

There’s no longer a need to try to match your shirt with your pants, guys. The RompHim solves that issue for you. On Monday, May 15, ACED Design launched the RompHim on Kickstarter. The clothing item features deep pockets with zippers and an adjustable waist.

From concerts to beach days to walks in the park, the makers of the RompHim want it to be every guy’s “favorite summer outfit.” There are loads of options for fashion-forward men, such as red chambray and splatter print cotton. And if you act fast and contribute to the campaign soon, there’s even a Fourth of July special edition option available.

So far, many people seem to be in favor of the innovative menswear -- the campaign has already received more than $50,000 in funding, surpassing its initial $10,000 goal in only 24 hours. However, people can’t help but poke fun at the quirky new outfit that will “turn heads and break hearts.”

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Kickstarter

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Launches Kickstarter for Video Game

Kickstarter

This Romper for Men Kickstarter Campaign Raised Over $50,000 in a Day

Kickstarter

Want an 'Apocalypse Now' Video Game? Pony Up on Kickstarter.