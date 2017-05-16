This Romper for Men Kickstarter Campaign Raised Over $50,000 in a Day

Even though the idea has gained traction, people can't help but poke fun.

Historically, only women have had the privilege of sporting the famous shorts-and-blouse hybrid garment known as the romper. However, that might soon change with the invention of the “RompHim.” That’s right -- the RompHim is a new shorts-and-shirt combo designed for men.

Related: The Craziest Things That Have Been Funded on Kickstarter in 2017 -- So Far

There’s no longer a need to try to match your shirt with your pants, guys. The RompHim solves that issue for you. On Monday, May 15, ACED Design launched the RompHim on Kickstarter. The clothing item features deep pockets with zippers and an adjustable waist.

From concerts to beach days to walks in the park, the makers of the RompHim want it to be every guy’s “favorite summer outfit.” There are loads of options for fashion-forward men, such as red chambray and splatter print cotton. And if you act fast and contribute to the campaign soon, there’s even a Fourth of July special edition option available.

So far, many people seem to be in favor of the innovative menswear -- the campaign has already received more than $50,000 in funding, surpassing its initial $10,000 goal in only 24 hours. However, people can’t help but poke fun at the quirky new outfit that will “turn heads and break hearts.”

If you're boyfriend wears a RompHim.



DumpHim, You have a Girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/RhojMZBMLp — JekyllorHyde (@JekyllorHydecom) May 15, 2017

i think we've taken crowdfunding too far https://t.co/F2xnnswdLC — Brett Molina (@brettmolina23) May 15, 2017

please please please let this just be viral marketing for ROMPHIM, williamsburg's hot new boy band pic.twitter.com/CiRVaSvbaM — Kate DeBolt (@kate_debolt) May 15, 2017

Me walking into my WCW lil function wit my romphim on pic.twitter.com/gH17JTfQvI — Bayou Boy (@CaptainCreole) May 16, 2017