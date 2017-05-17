My Queue

How To Become an Effective Leader
Image credit: Shutterstock
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Is leadership something you’re born with, or can it be learned? The answer might shock you.

It turns out, researchers have discovered that leadership is only 30 percent genetic. And a study conducted by the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, found that students were able to significantly improve their leadership skills through a 15-week academic course.

So what can you do to achieve leadership success if you fall in that other 70 percent range?

The answer: Start learning.

Udemy.com is offering a limited-time discount on best-selling course “Think Like a Leader with Brian Tracy,” your golden ticket to becoming a leader who influences and transforms how others feel about themselves and the work they do.

So go ahead – start your road to leadership success with these 3 tips:

1.    Find someone who has achieved great things, and learn from them.

“It doesn’t matter where you are coming from. All that matters is where you are going.” –Brian Tracy

A successful leader is one who realizes a.) that learning is a lifelong process, and b.) who to turn to for advice.

Brian Tracy, keynote speaker and top-selling personal development author who’s influenced the world’s most influential people, is the kind of guy everyone seeks out for leadership lessons.

He was Chief Operating Officer of a $265 million dollar development company, and he’s conducted high level consulting assignments with several billion-dollar plus corporations in strategic planning and organizational development. And now he’s offering up his sage advice accumulated over the last 30 years in this course.

2.    Follow the numbers.

“Make your life a masterpiece; imagine no limitations on what you can be, have or do.” – Brian Tracy

Leader of over 5,000 seminars, and author of over 45 books, the proof is in the pudding for Brian Tracy’s worldwide listeners. And stellar results have been reported by his Udemy students, too. Over 800 students have already enrolled in “Think Like a Leader,” earning it the ranking of “bestselling course.”

Through a targeted combination of interactive exercises, lectures, goal-setting, and resources, Tracy meticulously unfolds the secret behind true motivational leadership.

3.    Commit yourself to powerful self-improvement habits (that work).

“You can develop any habit or thought or behavior that you consider desirable or necessary.” – Brian Tracy

Interested in finding out what steps you can take to communicate powerfully to your colleagues, foster respectful and productive relationships, and create clear goals for yourself and your organization?

Think Like a Leader” teaches you to become a leader in your workplace by harnessing 8 core pillars of effective leadership: Vision, Integrity, Strategic Planning, Project Management, Courage, Communication, Teamwork, and Action.


Building on these, you’ll be able to:

  • Learn actionable daily practices to shift your mindset into a leadership mindset
  • Gain a robust understanding of what it takes to be an effective leader
  • Grasp how each core pillar of leadership plays a crucial role in influencing others and leading a company to success

It’s not enough to simply be a manager. It’s time to lead. Get started today.

“Your life only gets better when you get better.” – Brian Tracy

