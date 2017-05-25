My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Facebook

Hungry? Soon You Can Just Log In To Facebook And Order Food

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Hungry? Soon You Can Just Log In To Facebook And Order Food
Image credit: KP Photograph | Shutterstock
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Facebook is reportedly working on rolling out an option to order food straight from its app, without the need of having to open up a separate restaurant page or switch to a different app. According to reports, the Order Food option appears right on the app or web menu and gives you a direct shortcut to placing an order. As of now it is only being tested with a select number of users in the US for the time being. TechCrunch reports that there's no fixed timescale for it to roll out to everyone.

This comes up as a part of a partnership between Facebook and delivery services Delivery.com and Slice. Both those services are US-only so extra partnerships will be needed before this arrives outside the US. The whole process starting from placing an order to payments, all happens within the Facebook app itself. You get a map showing the restaurants near your location that support the service, and you can then read reviews, see prices, and get more details before choosing.

Once you have made your choice, a confirmation screen appears showing when your order is likely to be ready. Some restaurants give you the option of a delivery, but in other cases you'll have to get out of the house and pick it up. Since the new feature is currently in testing phase, and just in US for now, it will be a while before we see it come to the Middle East. However, once it does, will you switch over from other apps? 

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Arab Youth Prefer Facebook As A Source Of Daily News: Arab Youth Survey

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Facebook

Facebook Discloses Hack Affecting 50 Million Accounts

Facebook

Facebook Admits Using Two-Factor Phone Numbers to Target Ads

Facebook

3 Key Changes to Facebook Advertising After a Year of Scandal and Regulation