Hungry? Soon You Can Just Log In To Facebook And Order Food

May 25, 2017 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Facebook is reportedly working on rolling out an option to order food straight from its app, without the need of having to open up a separate restaurant page or switch to a different app. According to reports, the Order Food option appears right on the app or web menu and gives you a direct shortcut to placing an order. As of now it is only being tested with a select number of users in the US for the time being. TechCrunch reports that there's no fixed timescale for it to roll out to everyone.

This comes up as a part of a partnership between Facebook and delivery services Delivery.com and Slice. Both those services are US-only so extra partnerships will be needed before this arrives outside the US. The whole process starting from placing an order to payments, all happens within the Facebook app itself. You get a map showing the restaurants near your location that support the service, and you can then read reviews, see prices, and get more details before choosing.

Once you have made your choice, a confirmation screen appears showing when your order is likely to be ready. Some restaurants give you the option of a delivery, but in other cases you'll have to get out of the house and pick it up. Since the new feature is currently in testing phase, and just in US for now, it will be a while before we see it come to the Middle East. However, once it does, will you switch over from other apps?

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Arab Youth Prefer Facebook As A Source Of Daily News: Arab Youth Survey