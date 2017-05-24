My Queue

Inspirational Quotes

Roger Moore's Best Bond Quotes

The actor passed away, but his wit and killer comic timing will live forever on screen.
Roger Moore's Best Bond Quotes
Image credit: Peter Bischoff | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Contributor
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sir Roger George Moore died at 89 following, what his family described as, “"a short but brave battle with cancer".

The always dapper actor created the transatlantic role of Simon “The Saint” Templar from 1962 to 69 and replaced Sean Connery from 1973 to 85 as everyone’s favorite British spy. Yet the double-oh with the most movies under his Q-created belt was most proud of his longtime work UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador.

True to form, the globetrotting gadabout was born in London, passed away in Switzerland, is having his funeral in Monaco and will be missed by the entire world.

Here are some of Moore’s greatest quotes.

 

When asked If he slept well

“A little restless but I got off eventually.”

--A View To A Kill

Dissing Q's malfunctioning rope climbing gadget

“Having problems keeping it up, Q?”

--Octopussy

Pushing a bad guy off to his death in space

“Take a giant step back for mankind.”

--Moonraker

Having priorities

Log Cabin Girl: “But James, I need you!”

James Bond: “So does England!”

--The Spy Who Loved Me

Holy understatement

James Bond: “Forgive me, Father, for I have sinned.”

Q: [Removing priest disguise] “That's putting it mildly, 007!”

--For Your Eyes Only

Getting right to the point

“I am now aiming precisely at your groin. So speak or forever hold your piece.”

--The Man With The Golden Gun

Horsing around

James Bond: “Well my dear, I take it you spend quite a lot of time in the saddle.”

Jenny Flex: “Yes, I love an early morning ride.”

James Bond: “Well, I'm an early riser myself.”

--A View To A Kill

Deadpan In the face of death

M: “Remember, 007, you're on your own.”

James Bond: “Well, thank you, sir. That's a great comfort.”

--Octopussy

Introducing the bad guys

Dr. Holly Goodhead: “You know him?”

James Bond: “Not socially. His name's Jaws, he kills people.”

--Moonraker

Talking like an Egyptian

Major Anya Amasova: “Where is Fekkesh?”

James Bond: “With the pharaohs.”

--The Spy Who Loved Me

Getting philosophical

“The Chinese have a saying; ‘Before setting off on revenge, you first dig *two* graves’!”

--For Your Eyes Only

On seeing possibilities

Jenny Flex: “Welcome, sir. I'm Jenny Flex.”

James Bond: “Of course you are.”

--A View To A Kill

Dissing Q again

James Bond: “I trust you can handle this contraption, Q?”

Q: “It goes by hot air.”

James Bond: “Oh, then you can.”

--Octopussy

 

 

 

