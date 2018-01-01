Bill Schulz

Bill Schulz

Guest Writer
Contributor
Bill Schulz is the former co-host of Fox News Channel's late-night panel show "Red Eye", current New York Times columnist on local museums, and permanent Leo (who still acts like a total Sagittarius).

More From Bill Schulz

15 Biggest Money-Making Criminals of All Time
News and Trends

15 Biggest Money-Making Criminals of All Time

The inside finances of the world's most law-adverse entrepreneurs.
9 min read
Stan Lee's Most Heroic Super Quotes
Inspirational Quotes

Stan Lee's Most Heroic Super Quotes

Spider-Man, Wolverine and Doctor Strange's proud papa mouthed many motivational mantras over the years. He will be missed. Excelsior!
3 min read
What Is Leadership? The Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Answers.
Leadership

What Is Leadership? The Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Answers.

After 16 years of highly decorated service, Robert O'Neill is working to help vets transfer their skills to the private sector.
5 min read
How Do Your Drinking Habits Compare to Warren Buffett, Elon Musk and Oprah?
Lifestyle

How Do Your Drinking Habits Compare to Warren Buffett, Elon Musk and Oprah?

Do you tip back a glass as much as these titans?
5 min read
Do You Sleep More Than Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, Sheryl Sandberg and Other Leaders?
Sleep

Do You Sleep More Than Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, Sheryl Sandberg and Other Leaders?

Find out how your snooze time matches up against these power nappers.
4 min read
How to Make a Fun (and Profitable) Podcast for You and 10 Million of Your Closest Friends
Project Grow

How to Make a Fun (and Profitable) Podcast for You and 10 Million of Your Closest Friends

The Washington Post's Lillian Cunningham struck governmental gold with her podcast 'Presidential.' Here's how she did it and what's coming next.
7 min read
Do You Drink More Coffee Than Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Other Creative Leaders?
Productivity

Do You Drink More Coffee Than Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Other Creative Leaders?

Measure your java ingestion against these super-wired creative thinkers.
4 min read
15 Fab Quotes About the Making of 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'
Inspiring Quotes

15 Fab Quotes About the Making of 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'

John, Paul, George and Ringo, plus a host of others, give a glimpse into the creation of the landmark record on its 50th anniversary.
6 min read
At the Comedy Cellar, the Customer Is Always Right -- Unless They're an Idiot
Leadership

At the Comedy Cellar, the Customer Is Always Right -- Unless They're an Idiot

Meet the man tasked with running one of the iconic stand-up spots in the world.
10 min read
Roger Moore's Best Bond Quotes
Inspirational Quotes

Roger Moore's Best Bond Quotes

The actor passed away, but his wit and killer comic timing will live forever on screen.
3 min read
22 Habits of Successful Leaders
Project Grow

22 Habits of Successful Leaders

Do you share any of the morning, noon or night routines of the most innovative people in the world?
8 min read
Can a Great Bloody Mary Cure a Bar's Financial Hangover?
make it happen

Can a Great Bloody Mary Cure a Bar's Financial Hangover?

An annual festival aims to raise a glass -- and the profits -- of independent bars and taverns.
5 min read
Read This Long-Lost Interview With Charlie Murphy
Project Grow

Read This Long-Lost Interview With Charlie Murphy

The beloved TV icon died at the age of 57 on Wednesday.
8 min read
9 Surprisingly Inspiring Quotes from 'Trainspotting'
Entertainment

9 Surprisingly Inspiring Quotes from 'Trainspotting'

As 'T2 Trainspotting' injects theaters with another hit of insanity, a fond look back at the highly-entertaining heroin-fueled original flick that seriously messed with our heads.
4 min read
7 Ways to Snag Tourist Dollars and Keep Locals Happy at the Same Time
Marketing

7 Ways to Snag Tourist Dollars and Keep Locals Happy at the Same Time

If you want to defy the old adage, "You can't please everyone," learn the marketing secrets of South Beach's hot spots.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.