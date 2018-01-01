Bill Schulz

News and Trends
15 Biggest Money-Making Criminals of All Time
The inside finances of the world's most law-adverse entrepreneurs.
Inspirational Quotes
Stan Lee's Most Heroic Super Quotes
Spider-Man, Wolverine and Doctor Strange's proud papa mouthed many motivational mantras over the years. He will be missed. Excelsior!
Leadership
What Is Leadership? The Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Answers.
After 16 years of highly decorated service, Robert O'Neill is working to help vets transfer their skills to the private sector.
Lifestyle
How Do Your Drinking Habits Compare to Warren Buffett, Elon Musk and Oprah?
Do you tip back a glass as much as these titans?
Sleep
Do You Sleep More Than Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, Sheryl Sandberg and Other Leaders?
Find out how your snooze time matches up against these power nappers.
Project Grow
How to Make a Fun (and Profitable) Podcast for You and 10 Million of Your Closest Friends
The Washington Post's Lillian Cunningham struck governmental gold with her podcast 'Presidential.' Here's how she did it and what's coming next.
Productivity
Do You Drink More Coffee Than Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Other Creative Leaders?
Measure your java ingestion against these super-wired creative thinkers.
Inspiring Quotes
15 Fab Quotes About the Making of 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'
John, Paul, George and Ringo, plus a host of others, give a glimpse into the creation of the landmark record on its 50th anniversary.
Leadership
At the Comedy Cellar, the Customer Is Always Right -- Unless They're an Idiot
Meet the man tasked with running one of the iconic stand-up spots in the world.
Inspirational Quotes
Roger Moore's Best Bond Quotes
The actor passed away, but his wit and killer comic timing will live forever on screen.
Project Grow
22 Habits of Successful Leaders
Do you share any of the morning, noon or night routines of the most innovative people in the world?
make it happen
Can a Great Bloody Mary Cure a Bar's Financial Hangover?
An annual festival aims to raise a glass -- and the profits -- of independent bars and taverns.
Project Grow
Read This Long-Lost Interview With Charlie Murphy
The beloved TV icon died at the age of 57 on Wednesday.
Entertainment
9 Surprisingly Inspiring Quotes from 'Trainspotting'
As 'T2 Trainspotting' injects theaters with another hit of insanity, a fond look back at the highly-entertaining heroin-fueled original flick that seriously messed with our heads.
Marketing
7 Ways to Snag Tourist Dollars and Keep Locals Happy at the Same Time
If you want to defy the old adage, "You can't please everyone," learn the marketing secrets of South Beach's hot spots.