Inspirational Quotes

10 Quotes From John F. Kennedy on Leadership and Personal Growth

The 35th president of the United States would have been 100 on May 29.
Image credit: ullstein bild | Getty Images
John F. Kennedy
Entrepreneur Staff
John F. Kennedy, known for his charm and public speaking, is the youngest man -- at 43 years old -- and the first Roman Catholic ever elected to the office of the president. His life was cut short only three years later when he was assassinated in Dallas in 1963. Today, Americans remember him fondly as an inspirational figure who's among the most beloved presidents in history.

To celebrate what would have been JFK's 100th birthday on May 29, here are 10 inspirational quotes on leadership from the man who beckoned Americans, "Ask not what your country can do for you -- ask what you can do for your country," and tasked the nation with going to the moon.

On education

"The greater our knowledge increases, the more our ignorance unfolds."

"Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other."

On action

"There are risks and costs to action. But they are far less than the long-range risks of comfortable inaction."

"Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate."

"The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining."

"Those who dare to fail miserably can achieve greatly."

"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them."

On ability

"Man is still the most extraordinary computer of all."

"Once you say you're going to settle for second, that's what happens to you in life."

On opportunity

"Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future."

