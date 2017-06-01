My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Facebook

Man Fined $4,000 for 'Liking' Facebook Comments

Read very carefully before hitting the Like button on Facebook -- it could land you in court.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Man Fined $4,000 for 'Liking' Facebook Comments
Image credit: JaysonPhotography / Shutterstock.com
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Reacting to content on Facebook can be achieved by commenting, sharing or probably the most popular method: hitting that Like button. However, a court in Switzerland just convicted a man on defamation claims simply for "Liking" libelous comments posted on the social network.

The comments posted on Facebook referred to an animal rights activist who was accused of "antisemitism, racism and fascism." To be clear, the man in court did not write these comments, he simply hit the Like button for them. These Likes were made between July and September 2015. That's before Facebook expanded the Like button to include several other reactions.

 

According to CNN, the court in Zurich decided to convict the man on several counts of defamation for hitting the Like button. The reason given was his clicking of the Like button constituted "indirectly endorsing" the comments. But further to that, the court also recognized the act of liking the comments as "further distribution" of them. A statement made by the court said, "The defendant clearly endorsed the unseemly content and made it his own."

Although the defendant has the right to appeal, his punishment for being found guilty amounts to a $4,100 fine. As for Facebook, they are declining to comment on the court case beyond stating the social network sees "no direct link" to the company.

Regardless of what comments were made on Facebook, should the act of hitting the Like button result in a lawsuit? What's more clear is, if the comments are libelous, then the person who wrote them can be pursued for prosecution.

However you feel about this court case, it's important to keep in mind such action can be taken against an individual. Does the expansion of the Like button to include several types of reaction to a comment make the situation better or worse? I guess we won't know that until another Facebook Like button lawsuit happens.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Facebook

Facebook Is Going to Start Handing Out Employee Bonuses If They Help the Company Achieve 'Social Good'

Facebook

Study Suggests Facebook Users Are Happier If They Leave for a Month

Facebook

Facebook Gets More Political With 'Community Petitions'