Facebook

Facebook Is Trying to Make Clicktivism Worth Something

By offering up the details of your local political representative for you to contact directly.
Facebook Is Trying to Make Clicktivism Worth Something
Image credit: Nicole Lee via engadget
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

One of the problems with clicking Angry Face on a story about some kleptocrat earning a fast buck for themselves is that it has no real consequences. It's an issue that Facebook is looking to challenge by instantly providing the details of your local political representative. You can then append their contact details to your public post, enabling yourself (and others) to make your feelings known in a more meaningful way.

Back in February, Mark Zuckerberg wrote a 5,700 word essay about how he wants his social network to help people get engaged with civic society. Shortly afterward, the site launched Town Hall, a feature that let voters search for their nearest officials in the hope of encouraging discussion. But, back then, you actually had to search for their details, rather than them being offered up automatically.

This feature, which was found by TechCrunch, will offer up relevant names, such as your nearest governor, senator or representative. They aren't informed of your post directly, so you'll still have to call or write to them to actually let your feelings be known, but hey, politics is normally made by those who show up.

