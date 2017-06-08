My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

Infographic: Grocery Shopping Trends During Ramadan

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Infographic: Grocery Shopping Trends During Ramadan
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Is your company part of the Middle East Food & Beverage retail sector? Fintech company PayFort, in association with on-demand grocery startups InstaShop and Todoorstep, has compiled some interesting stats to help you understand how the ongoing holy month of Ramadan impacts grocery and consumer shopping in the region. Collecting data from various sources, the infographic titled "Grocery Shopping Trends During Ramadan,” highlights key trends and changes the food industry can expect (and be prepared for) during the season. With regard to total food spend, it's been found that consumers expect to spend around 50% more than usual on goods and services during Ramadan, with groceries making up almost 22% of monthly budgets in the season. The study also finds consumers shifting their shopping to large hypermarkets from smaller grocery stores, and interestingly, online shopping is said to rise by almost 110% in the period leading to and during Ramadan. While consumers are largely accepting of the increased food prices during the season, retailers should know that promos like “Buy One Get One,” price discounts, and cashbacks are all big hits with consumers in the month of Ramadan. For more insights on such food retail trends during the month, check out the infographic below.

 Related: Five Business Hacks to Survive (And Thrive During) Ramadan In 2017

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)

Infographics

Habits of People Who Trust Their Intuition (Infographic)

Infographics

How to Quit Your Job -- Without Burning Bridges (Infographic)